Unify People, Process, and Performance at Accruent Insights 2022

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accruent, the world’s leading provider of software solutions for unifying the built environment, will be hosting its annual Insights conference as a virtual event on October 5-6, 2022. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with their peers and leading industry and product experts, expand their industry and Accruent product knowledge, and hear inspiring customer success stories. These deep learnings and actionable insights will help attendees enhance their skillsets and expertise to help their organizations unify their people, processes, and performance.



The Accruent Insights conference is slated to be a highly interactive, collaborative, and engaging event. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions of experts, share their experiences, and discuss their business needs and challenges. Attendee input will also help shape Accruent’s product strategy and development for the future.

Insights will offer more than 30 sessions connecting industry, workplace, asset management trends, customer perspectives, and Accruent solution deep-dives. Accruent Insights attendees represent a broad range of industries, including corporate real estate, education facilities, healthcare, manufacturing, oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, public sector, retail, telecom, utilities, and more. Key presentations include:

Predictive Maintenance, Industry 4.0 & Sensor Data. Learn how to sift through data to locate the most valuable information to leverage predictive asset maintenance and reduce downtime and costs.

That Document Isn't Right — The Risks of Untrustworthy Documentation. Find out how to ensure accurate and up-to-date facility and equipment documentation and stop making decisions based on tribal knowledge, hunches, and outdated documentation.

Asset Performance Management: The Next Frontier in Asset Management. See how a new generation of digital twins in operations supports asset performance management (APM) — an approach for managing assets that prioritize business objectives in addition to the traditional reliability, sustainability, and safety goals.

Smart Workplace — Emerging Trends. Transform how your people and spaces work together by looking at intelligent workplace trends now and in the future.

Cybersecurity and Cloud Growth. See why the future of cybersecurity is in the Cloud and how you can start taking advantage now.



The event’s keynote speaker will be Dr. Shawn DuBravac — a futurist, leading authority on technology, economics, and finance, and author of the best-selling book Digital Destiny: How the New Age of Data Will Transform the Way We Work, Live, and Communicate. Dr. DuBravac will share insights on the societal and technological forces shaping today and the future to help attendees keep pace with the changes and continue to deliver value to their organizations.

