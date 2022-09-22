Submit Release
Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with People’s Republic of China (PRC) State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will meet with the People’s Republic of China (PRC) State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on September 23, 2022, in New York City on the margins of the 77th UN General Assembly. As part of our ongoing efforts to maintain open lines of communication and manage competition responsibly, the Secretary will discuss a range of bilateral and global issues with the PRC State Councilor and Foreign Minister.

