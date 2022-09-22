THE CHRISTIAN FAMILY’S COMMANDMENTS
Loretta J. Womack narrates the needed expectations inside a Christian household.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moses, from the Old Testament in the Bible, has been ordered to deliver the ten commandments from God and has shared the importance of abiding by these rules. In the New Testament, it states that Jesus has instructed his loyal disciples to love God with all their heart, mind, and soul to apply the same kind of act to fellow neighbors. Loretta J. Womack composes the book, "The Ten Demandments," which serves as the commandments for wives, husbands, and children to live a healthy Christian family.
"The Ten Demandments" aim to encourage and inspire Christian families to deepen their relationship with family members, themselves, and most importantly with God. Womack’s book boldly states the demands, promises, and rules that every Christian household must faithfully uphold, with each demandment meticulously explained by the author. Womack also shares the importance of doing one’s part and honoring the expectations of people’s loved ones, which glorifies and honors the Lord and deepens their relationship with Him.
Loretta J. Womack was born in Denver, Colorado. She attended Manual High School and started working at the age of sixteen. Loretta has spent thirty years working in a phone company, and is the founder of The Determined Grandmothers in Las Vegas, Nevada. Womack is a matriarch of four generations as an amazing mother of six children, grandmother of twenty-eight and great grandmother of twenty-two.
Be inspired by watching Womack’s interviews with "Blast Pop Media", "Ray Roberts", and 5 Star Living. She is also in an interview with Larry Carnes at the Preach the Word Worldwide Network.
