Company Announcement Date: September 04, 2018 FDA Publish Date: March 19, 2020 Product Type: Drugs

Generic Drugs Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Due to Possible Microbial Contamination Company Name: Beaumont Bio Med, Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Beaumont Bio Med Homeopathic Product Description: Product Description

Beaumont Bio Med, Inc. is voluntarily recalling its entire aqueous/alcohol-based product line for human use, within expiry, to the consumer level. All products manufactured by the contract manufacturer, King Bio, have been recalled due to possible microbial contamination.

Risk Statement: The administration or use of drug products with microbial contamination could potentially result in increased infections that may require medical intervention, and could result in infections that could be life threatening to certain individuals. To date, Beaumont Bio Med has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.

The products being recalled are listed in this table:

Products Name Size/Packaging/Dosage Form NDC Number Lot Number Expire Date Skin Irritation & Itch Response 2 Fl Oz, Amber Glass, Oral Spray 58066 7002 7 091515C 09/2018 Skin Irritation & Itch Response 2 Fl Oz, Amber Glass, Oral Spray 58066 7002 7 050118S 05/2021 Sinus Response 2 Fl Oz, Amber Glass, Oral Spray 58066 7013 7 100316A 10/2109 SoreThroat & Laryngitis Response 2 Fl Oz, Amber Glass, Oral Spray 58066 7014 7 100316G 10/2019 SoreThroat & Laryngitis Response 2 Fl Oz, Amber Glass, Oral Spray 58066 7014 7 050118R 05/2021 Diarrhea Response 2 Fl Oz, Amber Glass, Oral Spray 58066 7022 7 090915 09/2018 Muscle & Joint Pain Relief 2 Fl Oz, Amber Glass, Oral Spray 58066 7041 7 012916F 01/2019 Allergy & Hay Fever Relief 2 Fl Oz, Amber Glass, Oral Spray 58066 7011 7 050216X 05/2019 Cold & Flu Response 2 Fl Oz, Amber Glass, Oral Spray 58066 7012 7 042816C 04/2019 Cold & Flu Response 2 Fl Oz, Amber Glass, Oral Spray 58066 7012 7 112317K 11/2020 Arthritis Pain Relief 2 Fl Oz, Amber Glass, Oral Spray 58066 7042 7 112317K 01/2019

Beaumont Bio Med Homeopathic Medicines are distributed Nationwide in the USA to wholesalers, health professionals and retail establishments and on our website www.naturalief.com

Beaumont Bio Med is notifying its distributors and customers by email and/or phone and is arranging for return/replacement/refund of all recalled products. Consumers/distributors/retailers that have product which is being recalled should stop using, discard or return to place of purchase for replacement or refund.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Beaumont Bio Med by phone : 800-332-2249 or e-mail: recall@naturalief.com on Monday – Friday from 8:30AM to 4:00PM, CDT. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.