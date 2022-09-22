IN-SHAPE TO RAISE $100K FOR CANCER RESEARCH

8th annual In-Shape Fights Cancer campaign kicks off Oct 1

/EIN News/ -- STOCKTON, CA, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In-Shape Health Clubs, California’s premier destination for fitness and wellness, announced today its goal to raise $100,000 for cancer research in October during its 8th In-Shape Fights Cancer campaign. Funds raised will go to local chapters of The American Cancer Society and to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“Our campaign is an opportunity to connect to our community and to say thank you to our members in a meaningful way by supporting a cause that impacts us all,” said Kris Mulkey, CMO of In-Shape Health Clubs.

“Our team rallies together every year to engage our members and inspire them to donate and get involved. All month long the energy from the team and our members when you walk into our clubs is palpable. It’s contagious and really is the best of In-Shape – passion, drive, and kindness,” she finished.

In-Shape plans to raise money in a variety of ways this year – through fitness and wellness events, special Fight Cancer retail items, selling paper kettlebells, a dedicated Fight Cancer pickleball tournament, donating for every new member that joins in the month of October, securing sponsorships from partners and donating for every public social media post with #InShapeFightsCancer. Anyone can participate in the fitness events, by purchasing campaign retail or by donating directly to the charities by following the link on the In-Shape Fights Cancer website.

“In-Shape continues to be an incredible supporter of our cause. For eight years in a row they’ve given their time, energy, effort and money to run a campaign that’s smart, simple and effective. We’re grateful for their commitment and the commitment of their community,” said Janelle Wilkinson, senior corporate relations manager at The American Cancer Society.

The money raised will go toward providing free cancer education and emotional support to those just diagnosed, to help provide free lodging for people with cancer and their caregivers while receiving treatment far from home, and many more services in communities local to In-Shape. Funds will also support cutting-edge cancer research at a national level.

For more information about the campaign and how to get involved visit www.inshape.com/fightcancer and follow #InShapeFightsCancer on social media.

ABOUT IN-SHAPE HEALTH CLUBS

In-Shape Health Clubs operates full-service health clubs throughout California and with 45 across the state, you’ll find a safe, supportive and welcoming experience no matter which club you choose. For over 40 years, In-Shape has inspired daily fitness and wellness practices for all as the premier community destination for health and fitness. Whether you like to challenge yourself in a studio fitness class, play pickleball, recover in the sauna, or hang by the pool with your friends and family, In-Shape has something for you. We create spaces of belonging and connection that support you mentally, physically and emotionally on your journey to live life well™️.

Attachment

Jacqueline Buchanan In-Shape Health Clubs jacqueline.buchanan@inshape.com