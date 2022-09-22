El Septimo Opens Its First Cigar Lounge in the U.S

CEO Zaya Younan Plans to Open 30 El Septimo Retail Stores Nationwide

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Septimo, the world’s most luxurious producer of ultra-premium cigars and accessories, has announced the grand opening of its first lounge in the United States, located in Los Angeles, CA. This marks the premium brand’s first official El Septimo Lounge in the United States, with many already established throughout Europe & the Middle East.

This ultra-luxury, never seen before Lounge, was personally designed by El Septimo’s CEO Zaya Younan. The 8,000 square foot luxury Cigar Bar & Lounge will only offer El Septimo Cigars, showcasing the world’s largest portfolio of El Septimo Cigars while including some of the brand’s most limited and exclusive products.

The beautifully designed space offers an ultra-luxury environment with plush furniture and amenities, built with state-of-the-art air purification and humidification systems, while offering the world’s largest glass, walk-in humidor that can hold up to 1,000,000 cigars

“We announced that we will open 30 retail stores in the United States within the next three years. This is the beginning of one of the world’s largest expansions in the cigar industry. There is a huge demand for our product from customers worldwide, and we want to be around the corner every time they want to treat themselves to the best cigars in the market,” says Zaya S. Younan, President & CEO.

El Septimo will soon open its waitlist for annual membership applications. Applications will be reviewed quarterly and accepted upon a maximum membership capacity.

Younan concludes, “In addition to opening our own retail stores, many other existing cigar lounges have been requesting to rebrand their current spaces into El Septimo Official Lounges. It is our plan to have more lounges branded after El Septimo than any other brand in the world. We have the financial resources, creative vision, and willpower to achieve this goal.

About Younan Company

Younan Company is a global private equity firm that specializes in acquisitions and management of various assets and companies in the luxury consumer space. The company’s strategy is to build a portfolio of luxury products and properties, and lifestyle companies and services. Today, Younan Company is recognized as a global luxury brand with more than $3.2 billion in assets under management through its subsidiaries Premium Cigar Maker El Septimo Geneva SA, Younan Properties and La Maison Younan . La Maison Younan owns and manages luxury hotels and resorts in France, including Château de Beauvois, Hôtel Saint-Martin, Château Le Prieuré, Alexandra Palace, Domaine de Vaugouard, and Château de la Perrière, as well as Malibu Foz Hotel and Beach Resort located in Figueira da Foz, Portugal, four French golf courses including Golf des Forges , Golf du Petit Chêne , Golf d ’Avrillé, and Golf de Vaugouard, two vineyards in Saint-Émilion including Château La Croix Younan and Château Zaya, and MPA Studio de Création Design Agency in Paris.

Alexandra Younan El Septimo Geneva 8187039600 AYounan@younancompany.com