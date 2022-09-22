Stephen Gorham Promoted to Chief Operating Officer at OPSWAT

New role reflects Gorham’s security initiatives and operational impact to global critical infrastructure protection organization over the past year

/EIN News/ -- Tampa, Fla., Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPSWAT, a leading provider of Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) cybersecurity solutions, announced today the promotion of Stephen Gorham from Chief Information Officer (CIO) and Head of Global Operations to Chief Operating Officer (COO). Gorham’s transition from CIO and Head of Global Operations to COO reflects his security and operational achievements over the past year.

“I am deeply humbled and appreciative of this opportunity,” said Stephen Gorham, OPSWAT COO. “It has been an incredibly busy but rewarding year at OPSWAT between the rapid growth and security and compliance initiatives. As COO, I look forward to continuing to lead the company to operational excellence through streamlining processes as we round out a successful 2022 and prepare for a busy 2023.”

Since joining OPSWAT’s executive team in 2021, Gorham implemented an organizational support structure and workforce plan designed to provide efficient and exceptional support services for IT, Cybersecurity, Service Desk, Enterprise Applications, and Global Operations. This grew OPSWAT’s cybersecurity staff by 350% and business application staff by 200%. Gorham also revamped the OPSWAT Help Desk into a true Global Service Desk providing assistance 24/7/365. Additionally, Gorham expanded OPSWAT’s compliance footprint by leading the company to achieve ISO 9001:2015 certification in February 2022. With the organization’s growth to over 600 employees, he also managed the process of securing OPSWAT’s global headquarters office in Tampa, FL, along with office expansions and openings in Romania, Israel, Vietnam, and other locations.

“It is my pleasure to name Stephen Gorham as OPSWAT’s COO,” said Benny Czarny, OPSWAT Founder and CEO. “His performance-driven approach to running the business and his ability to improve OPSWAT’s cyber risk posture, implement advanced IT systems, and streamline global processes has had a remarkable impact on the business over the past year and will set us up for success as we enter our next phase of growth.”

In addition to Gorham’s contributions to OPSWAT, he has been affiliated with the U.S. military for more than 24 years, serving in the Army National Guard, U.S. Navy, and Army Reserve and has obtained over a dozen military accolades. Just last month, Gorham was named CIO of the Year by the Tampa Bay Business Journal.

With Tomer Zuker recently appointed as OPSWAT’s Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Gorham’s promotion comes at a transformational time for the company as it continues to grow and meet the increasing demand for CIP solutions around the world.

###

About OPSWAT

OPSWAT is a global leader in IT, OT and ICS critical infrastructure cybersecurity solutions and Deep Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR), protecting the world’s mission-critical organizations from malware and zero-day attacks. To minimize the risk of compromise, OPSWAT Critical Infrastructure Protection solutions safeguard both public and private sector organizations with the latest technology, processes, and hardware scanning to secure the transfer of data, files, and device access across critical networks. More than 1,500 organizations worldwide spanning Financial Services, Defense, Manufacturing, Energy, Aerospace, and Transportation Systems trust OPSWAT to secure their files and devices; ensure compliance with industry and government-driven policies and regulations, and protect their reputation, finances, employees, and customers from cyber-driven disruption. For more information on OPSWAT, visit www.opswat.com.

Attachment

Kat Lewis OPSWAT kat.lewis@opswat.com