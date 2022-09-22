6 Tips to Improve Work From Home (WFH) Productivity For HR Managers
Human Resource isn’t a thing we do. It’s the thing that runs our business”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hiring & retaining the right people are the key responsibilities of the HR department. From finding the right candidates, arranging interviews, onboarding new employees, improving employee morale and bridging employee management relations at every step, the HR department is responsible for some of the most critical facets of the modern workplace.
— Steve Wynn, Wynn Las Vegas
“A company is only as good as its employees” - Shiraz Ahmed, CEO of GLOBODOX document management system.
But the recent switch to a work-from-home (WFH) culture has significantly changed the way HR departments function. Team meetings have transformed into video conferences, personal interviews have changed to zoom calls and morale-boosting activities have taken a step back from everyday activities. This has resulted in many HR employees feeling bored & unproductive. So here are 6 tips on how HR employees can improve productivity & stay involved even while working from home.
Digitize your processes
Digitizing processes like setting up interviews, employee onboarding, etc ensures that routine HR objectives are not hindered. Digital processes are less error-prone & take up less time, making them easy to undertake even for the employees.
While digitizing HR processes, it is also important that the whole team is supported by a digital infrastructure (software & hardware) that compliments their work. For example, make sure your entire team is connected to the same video conferencing app like Zoom or Microsoft Teams. Or make all your documents easily accessible by uploading them to a document management system for HR like GLOBODOX.
Set achievable goals
Setting goals is an important aspect of staying productive. But it is also important to set achievable goals. For example, setting a goal to review 100 employee applications daily may result in overwork and fatigue. Set a goal that is achievable in accordance with all the other tasks at hand.
Follow a schedule
Make a schedule of your daily activities in order of importance & urgency, and follow it to achieve the best possible results.
Note: Create a schedule that works best for you, as well as the other users in the pipeline.
Connect with colleagues
Taking time to connect with colleagues and employees to address bottlenecks & grievances keeps you in the loop with everything happening in the office.
For example, certain employees may be facing issues with their video conferencing system. It is your responsibility to address this grievance & connect them with IT support.
Include fun activities
One of the major drawbacks of working from home is the lack of team-building activities. As an HR representative of the company, you need to include such activities in your day-to-day process, to give employees a much-needed break & boost morale. Video charades, virtual scavenger hunt, ice breakers, etc are some of the popular team-building activities that can be played even while working from home.
Request feedback
Feedback is an integral part of improving employee experience at the workplace. One of the benefits of working from home is the possibility of including regular feedback in the monthly schedule. Employees can be notified well in advance, so they can fill & submit the feedback forms within the stipulated period.
All the above activities will not only keep you engaged with company activities but also ensure that your productivity does not get affected in any way.
