Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,511 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 251,500 in the last 365 days.

6 Tips to Improve Work From Home (WFH) Productivity For HR Managers

Here are 6 tips on how HR employees can improve productivity & stay involved even while working from home.

Human Resource isn’t a thing we do. It’s the thing that runs our business”
— Steve Wynn, Wynn Las Vegas
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hiring & retaining the right people are the key responsibilities of the HR department. From finding the right candidates, arranging interviews, onboarding new employees, improving employee morale and bridging employee management relations at every step, the HR department is responsible for some of the most critical facets of the modern workplace.

“A company is only as good as its employees” - Shiraz Ahmed, CEO of GLOBODOX document management system.

But the recent switch to a work-from-home (WFH) culture has significantly changed the way HR departments function. Team meetings have transformed into video conferences, personal interviews have changed to zoom calls and morale-boosting activities have taken a step back from everyday activities. This has resulted in many HR employees feeling bored & unproductive. So here are 6 tips on how HR employees can improve productivity & stay involved even while working from home.

Digitize your processes

Digitizing processes like setting up interviews, employee onboarding, etc ensures that routine HR objectives are not hindered. Digital processes are less error-prone & take up less time, making them easy to undertake even for the employees.

While digitizing HR processes, it is also important that the whole team is supported by a digital infrastructure (software & hardware) that compliments their work. For example, make sure your entire team is connected to the same video conferencing app like Zoom or Microsoft Teams. Or make all your documents easily accessible by uploading them to a document management system for HR like GLOBODOX.

Set achievable goals

Setting goals is an important aspect of staying productive. But it is also important to set achievable goals. For example, setting a goal to review 100 employee applications daily may result in overwork and fatigue. Set a goal that is achievable in accordance with all the other tasks at hand.

Follow a schedule

Make a schedule of your daily activities in order of importance & urgency, and follow it to achieve the best possible results.

Note: Create a schedule that works best for you, as well as the other users in the pipeline.

Connect with colleagues

Taking time to connect with colleagues and employees to address bottlenecks & grievances keeps you in the loop with everything happening in the office.

For example, certain employees may be facing issues with their video conferencing system. It is your responsibility to address this grievance & connect them with IT support.

Include fun activities

One of the major drawbacks of working from home is the lack of team-building activities. As an HR representative of the company, you need to include such activities in your day-to-day process, to give employees a much-needed break & boost morale. Video charades, virtual scavenger hunt, ice breakers, etc are some of the popular team-building activities that can be played even while working from home.

Request feedback

Feedback is an integral part of improving employee experience at the workplace. One of the benefits of working from home is the possibility of including regular feedback in the monthly schedule. Employees can be notified well in advance, so they can fill & submit the feedback forms within the stipulated period.

All the above activities will not only keep you engaged with company activities but also ensure that your productivity does not get affected in any way.

Press Contact

Harold Anthony
GLOBODOX Document Management Software
Phone: +1-650-646-2551 (US)
Email: sales@globodox.com

Harold Anthony
ITAZ Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
+1 650-646-2551
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

6 Tips to Improve Work From Home (WFH) Productivity For HR Managers

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Retail, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.