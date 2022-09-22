Heart FailureMarket Manufacturers, Research Methodology, Competitive Landscape and Business Opportunities by 2030

Reports and Data has recently added a new research report titled ‘Global Heart Failure Market Forecast to 2028’ to its wide database

Reports and Data has recently added a new research report titled 'Global Heart Failure Market Forecast to 2028' to its wide database that offers extensive information about the Heart Failure market with regards to market share, market size, revenue growth, global and regional reach, and product portfolio offered by the market. The report focuses on current and emerging trends in the healthcare industry such as incorporation of IoT and ML to enhance efficiency of medical products. Top companies in the market are focusing on R&D activities to expand their product offerings and cater to unmet medical needs of the global population.

Market Dynamics:

Growth in the historic period resulted from the rapid growth in the elderly population, strong economic growth in emerging markets, decline in oil prices, and health insurance reforms globally. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were low healthcare access, shortages of skilled human resources, difficulty in manufacturing biologics, and regulatory changes.

Going forward, faster economic growth, technological developments and the increasing prevalence of diseases due to rising busy and sedentary lifestyles will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of this market in the future are rising interest rates, increasing awareness of alternative therapies and natural remedies, government provisions in healthcare services, and stringent government regulations.

Regional Outlook:

North America is the largest market for healthcare, followed by Asia-Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Due to favorable regulations and policies in these regions, healthcare industry is rapidly growing. As the market in developed countries is nearly saturated, market players have shifted their focus toward the developing regions, especially the emerging economies of Asia Pacific.

Competitive Outlook:

The prominent factors favoring market growth include increasing launches and initiatives by the market players to provide rapid treatment for addressing the diseases of the patients in the healthcare industry. Market-trend-based strategies for the healthcare market include increasing the adoption of bundled payments, using digital tools, increasing collaborations across industries and companies, focusing on the development of new medicines, and adopting hybrid imaging technology. Players adopted strategies in the healthcare industry include acquiring companies in similar industries to expand their presence and focusing on offering quality products and services.

The competitive landscape section of the report discusses in detail the company overview, product and services portfolio, business expansion plans, production and manufacturing capacity, financial standing, and global market position. It further sheds light on the recent mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, agreements, and product launches.

Top companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

sJarvik Heart, Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Tenax Therapeutics

Eli Lilly and Company

Novartis AG

Bayer AG

AstraZeneca

Amgen Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Further, the report segments the Heart Failure market on the basis of product types, applications, end-use industries, and technology among others. The report offers insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segment and provides information about lucrative investment opportunities to stakeholders, investors, and clients.

Heart Failure Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Acute Heart Failure

Chronic Heart Failure

Therapeutic Drug Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Cardiac glycosides

Sympathomimetic agents

Phosphodiesterase III inhibitors

Diuretics

Aldosterone antagonist

Renin – angiotensin inhibitors

Vasodilators

Angiotensin converting enzyme inhibitors

Angiotensin receptor II blocker

Beta - blockers

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hospital pharmacy

Online pharmacy

Retail pharmacy

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Offline

Online

Regional Analysis covers:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Italy

U.K.

Rest of EU

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

A.E

Rest of MEA

