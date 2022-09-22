Mirrored Glass Market Trends, Developments, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022 to 2030

Reports And Data

The global mirrored glass market is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR during the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global mirrored glass market is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Increased applications in commercial and residential constructions, textile industry, and scientific equipment are expected to drive the mirrored glass market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Mirrored glass also known as silvered glass has a metal reflective coating made up of silver, aluminum, chrome, or gold and sealed with a protective layer to restrict the shattering of glass. Mirrored glass is flexible and is used in drill holes where it is effective and has long-lasting installation.

Mirrored glass is an important solution to architectural requirements. Furthermore, the mirrored glass helps provide sufficient light to enter spaces. Advanced mirrored glasses are used to make monitors and displays. The superior technology with features such as optical thin-film magnetron coating has led to new innovations which offer true to-source color reflection.

Major companies

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.

Pilkington

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

PGG

Guardian Industrial

Optical Coatings

JNS

Bear Glass

Jin Jing Group

Xinyi Glass

CSG Holding

FARUN

Anquan Industry

Kibing Group

Ancai Hi-tech Co., Ltd.

Yaohua Pilkington Glass

Segments covered in the report:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Plate Glass

Curved Glass

Application/End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Residential construction industry

Commercial construction industry

Electronics and electrical

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The high-quality coatings provide high durability and resistance to abrasion, and the Ultraviolet (UV) transmission reduced to zero are the other reasons that have contributed to rising demand and driving revenue growth of the market.

