Flower Pots and Planters Market Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value | AMR

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220, UNITED STATE, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Flower Pots and Planters Market by Product Type (Plastic, Metal, Ceramic, Stone, Wood, Others), by End User (Households, Commercial), by Distribution Channel (Retail Distribution, E Commerce): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030". According to the report, the global flower pots and planters industry generated $978.7 million in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $1.5 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Prime determinants of growth

Rise in private real consumption expenditure on various home décor and home textile products and surge in adoption of houseplants in vertical garden settings drive the growth of the global flower pots and planters market. However, increase in cost of raw materials including ceramic & metal and stringent regulations on production and import of raw materials such as wood and plastic hinder the market growth. On the other hand, various physiological, aesthetic, environmental, and economical benefits associated with vertical garden are expected presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Leading Market Players

Flower pots and planters are containers in which flowers and other plants are cultivated and displayed. They are majorly used to enhance the aesthetic apprentice of bedroom, garden, and front space of home. The exponentially growing residential sector and surging demand for home yard gardens act as the prominent drivers of the global flower pots and planter market. In addition, rise in need for air freshness at home, lack of proper waste management in households, and uncertainty of environmental conditions are encouraging consumers to deploy flower pots in or outside their rooms to maintain freshness in their surroundings. The burgeoning expansion of the horticulture & nursery industry is further supporting the growth of the flower pots and planter market. Moreover, increase in popularity of vertical gardens across developed and developing nations is expected to fuel the demand for flower pots and planters. Moreover, space limitations at home, alarming rise in level of air pollution in urban cities, and cramped environment conditions are the major factors that are encouraging the adoption of vertical gardens at household and commercial spaces. Furthermore, various physiological, aesthetic, environmental, and economical benefits associated with vertical garden are expected to foster the growth of the global flower pots and planter market growth in the forthcoming years.

Rise in private real consumption expenditure on various home décor and home textile products is expected to further propel the market growth. In addition, surge in adoption of houseplants in vertical garden settings is propels the growth of the flower pots and planter market, globally. However, increase in cost of raw materials, including ceramic and metal hampers the market growth. In addition, implementation of stringent regulations on production and import of raw materials such as wood and plastic resulted in scarce supply of high-quality wood and cost-effective plastic, thereby limiting the adoption of flower pots and planters.

The global flower pots and planter market is segmented into product type, end user, distribution channel, and region. Depending on product type, the market is segregated into plastic, metal, ceramic, stone, wood, and others. On the basis of end user, it is fragmented into households and commercial. Depending on distribution channel, it is categorized into retail distribution and e-commerce. Region wise, the flower pots and planter market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). Depending on product type, the metal segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. This is attributed to weather resistance, elegance, durability, and aesthetic appeal associated with metal flower pots and planters, which are expected to boost their demand among premium customers. Moreover, surge in demand for metal flower pots and planters from hotel, hospitals, and commercial building is supplementing the flower pots and planters market growth.

Region wise, Europe has been gaining considerable share in global flower pots and planter market, and is expected to sustain its share throughout flower pots and planters market forecast period. According to the CBI Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in 2020, an annual growth of about 1–3% was recorded in the real private consumption expenditure in Europe. Moreover, around 27 million people in the UK are involved in gardening. As per the data provided by the Center for the Promotion of Imports from developing countries (CBI), Germany has around 45 million active hobby gardeners, whereas as France has around 17 million gardeners who actively participate in gardening. Thus, flower pots and planters witness significant demand in developed countries, owing to the presence of huge number of hobby gardeners and increased consumer expenditure on home decoration products.

Key findings of the study

The flower pots and planters market size was valued at $978.7 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1,528.2 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2030.

In 2020, by product type, the metal segment is estimated to witness the significant growth, registering a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

In 2020, depending on end user, the commercial segment was valued at $372.4 million, accounting for 38.1% of the global flower pots and planters market share.

In 2020, by distribution channel, the e-commerce segment is estimated to witness significant growth, registering a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

By country, the U.S. was the most prominent market in the flower pots and planters market in 2020, and is projected to reach $387.9 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.

