The all new ORIGIN™ Tactical Modular Armor System Featuring Alpha Elite® Makes N.T.O.A. 2022 Debut

/EIN News/ -- POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over the past 8 years, nearly 700,000 Alpha Elite ballistic systems have been provided to American law enforcement. “The last several years of success have clearly positioned Alpha Elite ballistic systems as the armor of choice for American law enforcement across the country. We want to continue that same success by featuring Alpha-Elite ballistics in our all new ORIGIN Tactical platform by Paraclete,” says Michael Foreman EVP, Point Blank Enterprises.



The new ORIGIN modular vest platform goes well beyond conventional tactical vests. Operators can quickly configure their ORIGIN platform from a low-vis concealment vest, up to a full coverage tactical vest and several iterations in between. SWAT team commanders, now have the ability to provide their team members with one, base platform that can be employed in wide variety of different configurations. This not only affords each team member the ability to customize their armor based on their individual preferences and tasking, the ORIGIN platform goes well beyond and eliminates the additional logistics and added expense of purchasing several different vests which can only be used for specific missions.

Performance-driven, mission-ready and delivering the highest-level of protection and comfort, ORIGIN combined with Alpha Elite ballistic system will ensure that law enforcement has the most advanced body armor system in the world for years to come.

About Point Blank Enterprises, Inc.

Point Blank Enterprises, Inc. (“PBEI”) is a leading provider of high-performance protective solutions, including bullet, fragmentation, and stab resistant apparel and related accessories. Through its key brands, Point Blank Body Armor, Protective Products, PARACLETE®, The Protective Group (TPG), Advanced Technology Group (ATG), First Tactical, and Gould & Goodrich (G&G), the Company ranks as the largest global supplier of ballistic armor systems and systems integrator in the world. The Company’s ballistic solutions have been credited with saving countless lives for the most important customers in the world, including the U.S. Armed Forces, Department of Defense, Federal Government and law enforcement, corrections and security personnel, both domestically and abroad. For more information on our Company, please visit our website at www.pointblankenterprises.com.

PBE Company Contact:

Michael Foreman

Point Blank Enterprises, Inc.

Tel: 407-448-6139

Email: mforeman@pbearmor.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0a0ab545-3dff-494c-be15-56250e2324b0