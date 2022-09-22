Nano Zinc Oxide Market Size Worth $1.1 Billion by 2031 | CAGR: 13.2%: AMR

The promising potential of nano zinc oxide in biomedicines drives the growth of the global nano zinc oxide market. Based on product type, the uncoated nano ZnO segment held the major share in 2021. Based on region, on the other hand, Asia-Pacific would remain lucrative by 2031.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global nano zinc oxide market was estimated at $0.3 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $1.1 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 13.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Download Sample PDF (232 Pages PDF with Insights): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1720

Report Coverage & Details:



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $0.3 Billion Market Size in 2031 $1.1 Billion CAGR 13.2% No. of Pages in Report 232 Segments Covered Product Type, Application, and Region. Drivers The promising potential of nano zinc oxide in biomedicines Opportunities Advancements in nanomaterial technology Restraints Rise in environmental concerns regarding the toxicity of metal-based nanomaterials



Covid-19 scenario-

The global lockdown affected several construction and infrastructure projects, due to supply chain disruptions and unavailability of workers. This, in turn, led to a sharp decline in demand for nano zinc oxide from the construction and electronics sectors.

Nevertheless, in the biomedical industry, zinc oxide nanoparticle (ZnO-NPs) was widely used as a disinfectant nano-spray for the coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2), which had a mixed impact on the market altogether.

The global nano zinc oxide market is analyzed across product type, application, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Enquire for Customization with Detailed Analysis of COVID-19 Impact in Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1720

Based on product type, the uncoated nano ZnO segment held more than three-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The coated nano ZnO segment, however, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 13.28% throughout the forecast period.

Based on application, the personal care and cosmetics segment garnered nearly half of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The others segment, simultaneously, would project the fastest CAGR of 13.41% throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, the global nano zinc oxide market across Asia-Pacific generated nearly two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The same region would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 13.35% during the forecast period. The other provinces analyzed through the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global nano zinc oxide market report include EverZinc, Griller-Werke AG, Lanxess Corporation, Umicore N.V Company, Nanophase Technologies Corporation, Pan-Continental Chemical Co., Ltd., Sakai Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Inframat Advanced Materials, LLC, BASF SE, and Showa Denko Materials Co., Ltd. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.

Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/nano-zinc-oxide-market/purchase-options

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com