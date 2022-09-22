Pet Water Dispenser Market Will Gain Traction at 5.5% CAGR by 2032 Amid Expansion in the Pet Care Sector | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The U.S. is one of the leading countries in the global pet water dispenser market. Increasing income and rising pet adoption for companionship have led to an increase in the expenditure on pet care products which will further boost the market in the U.S.

According to a latest report by FMI, the pet water dispenser market is poised to reach a valuation of US$ 151.2 Mn in 2022. Sales are projected to increase at a 5.5% CAGR , with the market size reaching US$ 258.4 Mn by 2032.



Manufacturers are continuously flourishing towards developing innovative pet water dispensers which can be controlled using a smartphone or any Bluetooth device. Beijing Kitten & Puppy Technology Co. has designed the Pet X smart pet water dispenser. They applied the simplest animal behavior psychology in their product.

The smart pet X water dispenser allows access to the (IoT) and has a voice control feature as well, water frequency can be automatically controlled and can be switched off and on day and night using the Bluetooth device. The introduction of such smart pet water dispensers will create opportunities for growth in the market.

In general, a pet water dispenser benefits the pets and the pet owners in many ways— freshness, convenience, and improved health of pets. These are the major factors that are fuelling the demand for a pet water dispenser in the market.

“Increasing sales of pet water dispensers through online sales channels, along with high demand for luxury pet care products is expected to augment the growth in the market over the assessment period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Based on pet type, sales of water dispensers for dogs is will continue gaining traction.

In terms of sales channel, the E-commerce/online stores segment is anticipated to account for a dominant share in the market.

The U.S. will continue dominating the pet water dispenser market over the forecast period.

Demand for pet water dispensers in India is slated to increase at a considerable pace over the assessment period.

Competitive Landscape

Leading manufacturers of pet water dispenser products are focused on aggressive promotional strategies, advertisements, and new product launches to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Petmate, Radio Systems Corporation, Rolf C. Hagen Inc., Doggy Man, Coastal Pet, Critter Concepts, Gex Corporation, Torus Pet, Van Ness, K and H Pet Products, CatH2O, MOOREdoll, Pioneer Pet, and Petkit are some of the prominent players operating in the market.

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global pet water dispenser market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022 to 2032. The study divulges compelling insights on the pet water dispenser market based on Material Type (Plastic, Wooden, Glass, Steel, Metal, and Others), By Animal Type (Dogs, Cats, Birds, and Others) Price Range (Mass, and Premium), By Sales Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarket, Pet Specialty Stores, Multi-Brand Stores, Pet Care Stores, Online Retailers, and Other Sales Channel), & region.

