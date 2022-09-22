OP360 Wins 2022 Silver Stevie® Award for Employer of the Year
OP360 Receives Second Silver Stevie® Award in 2022
This award recognizes our amazing people, our leadership that supports and encourages excellence, and our various programs that connect us with our communities.”LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OfficePartners360 (OP360) was awarded the Silver Stevie® Award in the seventh annual Stevie Awards for Great Employers for the "Employer of the Year - Other Industries" category at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas.
— Michael O'Neil, VP of Sales
The Stevie® Awards for Great Employers recognize the world’s best employers and the human resources professionals, teams, achievements, and HR-related products and suppliers who help to create and drive great places to work. The Stevie® Awards team received more than 950 nominations from organizations across 26 countries, evaluated by over 100 industry experts worldwide. Receiving the award on behalf of OP360 was Vice President of Sales, Michael O' Neil.
The Silver Employer of the Year Award was bestowed upon OP360 for its agile and proactive approach to nurturing an inclusive culture that advocates for client and employee success. Despite the evolving challenges posed by the pandemic, compounded by the aftermath of Super Typhoon Odette in December 2021, the company persevered in supporting its people and their local communities. Their award-winning entry highlighted OP360's persistence over the last two years to nurture a culture of employee and client success fueled by shared values of inclusivity and diversity while supporting the needs of its local communities.
“Thanks to the Stevie® Awards for Great Employers, we feel even more driven to stand by the practices that not only empower our people but also add more meaning to our work,” said Chief Customer Officer Aaron Fischer, “this award is especially meaningful because results were partially based on employee votes.”
The Silver Stevie® Employer of the Year Award is OP360’s second Stevie® award for the year. OP360 was recently recognized as a Silver Stevie® Winner in the 9th Annual Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards for the Most Valuable Corporate Response to the Pandemic.
About OP360
OfficePartners360 (OP360) was founded in 2006 by entrepreneurs as a relationships-first workforce partner. As a fast-growing BPO, we provide full-service solutions to clients ranging from mid-sized corporations to Fortune 500 firms. Entrepreneurship is in our DNA, and we are laser-focused on building and maintaining a transformative, high-performing culture. Thanks to a combination of incredible people and progressive thought leadership, OP360 consistently provides a world-class customer experience. We have a unique perspective, helping clients focus on what matters - ultimately increasing shareholder value by reducing costs, improving SLAs, and growing top-line performance.
