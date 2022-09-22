Mammoth Biosciences Named as an "Endpoints 11" Most Promising Startup of 2022

Mammoth Biosciences, a biotech company harnessing next-generation CRISPR technology to detect and cure disease, has been chosen by Endpoints News Editor John Carroll as one of the most promising biotech startups for this year's Endpoints 11 annual special report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005355/en/

Comprising a team of scientist-founders, experienced biopharma veterans, and talented researchers, Mammoth is developing a robust pipeline of novel CRISPR systems capable of providing permanent cures for genetic conditions, and powering next-generation diagnostic tools to enable decentralized disease detection.

"On behalf of the entire Mammoth team, we are honored to be recognized as an Endpoints 11 company," said Trevor Martin, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Mammoth Biosciences. "The award serves as a testament to the Mammoth team and the strides we've made in building the CRISPR platform that harnesses the potential of this transformative technology across the healthcare spectrum. We continue making progress in realizing our mission to empower patients with access to one-time permanent cures made possible by next-generation in vivo therapeutics, and democratizing disease detection with next-generation molecular diagnostics."

This marks John Carroll's 20th year selecting top private biotechs for special recognition. Each year the Endpoints News editor searches for the top biotechs that are tapping new technologies and fresh strategies to hunt for the next generation of therapeutics, with the best backers and scientific founders.

"The Endpoints 11 special report always marks one of the high points of every year," says Carroll. "And 2022 is a standout, with a list of biotechs that look to make remarkable achievements in the field of drug hunting. It's a high risk, high reward industry, and the Endpoints 11 all have great ambitions. We celebrate their pioneering spirit and savvy."

The 2022 Endpoints 11 will be hosted live at The 105 in Boston today with an open bar and networking beginning at 6 pm ET. At 7 pm ET, Carroll will visit with Nobel Prize laureate and biotech legend Phillip Sharp in an exclusive fireside chat.

"Sharp was present at the creation of the biotech industry, which has blossomed into a global endeavor that's seen investors pile in as startups tackled some of the biggest challenges in drug hunting," said Carroll.

Registration is open to all biopharma professionals at eleven22.endpts.com.

About Mammoth Biosciences

Mammoth Biosciences is harnessing the diversity of life to power the next generation of CRISPR products. Through the discovery and engineering of novel CRISPR systems, the company is enabling the full potential of its platform to read and write the code of life. Mammoth aims to develop permanent genetic cures through best-in-class in vivo and ex vivo therapies, and to democratize disease detection with on-demand diagnostics. By leveraging its internal research and development, and exclusive licensing to Cas12, Cas13, Cas14 and Casɸ, Mammoth can provide enhanced diagnostics and genome editing for life science research, healthcare, agriculture, biodefense and more. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Mammoth Biosciences was co-founded by CRISPR pioneer and Nobel laureate Jennifer Doudna, along with Trevor Martin, Janice Chen and Lucas Harrington. The firm is backed by top institutional investors including Redmile Group, Foresite Capital, Senator Investment Group, Sixth Street, Decheng, Mayfield, NFX and 8VC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005355/en/