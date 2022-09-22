Automated Blood Collection Market Share Emerging Growth, Growth, Insights, Analysis, Trends and Forecast Report 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing incidence of both infectious and chronic diseases is a key factor driving automated blood collection market revenue growth

Automated Blood Collection Market Size – USD 1.08 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.1%, Market Trends – Rapid ongoing demand for blood in hospitals, nursing homes” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global automated blood collection market size was USD 1.08 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is primarily driven by factors such as growing public awareness about advantages that automated blood collection methods offer over manual blood collection techniques, ongoing demand for blood in hospitals, nursing homes, and ambulatory care facilities, rising rates of traffic accidents and trauma cases globally, and rising surgical rates.

In addition, increasing government initiatives to promote blood donation, rising demand for sophisticated blood collection and storage systems, rise in popularity of liquid biopsy testing, and increased number of product approvals are also driving revenue growth of the market. As a result of surge in testing demand, medical facilities, such as hospitals and pathology labs, are introducing automation-based approaches in their operations to manage rise in quantity of specimens.

The automated blood collection market is expected to be impacted by technological advancements, such as portable blood collection, Hemosep 3-D printed blood collection devices, design of blood collection tubes, robotics in blood management, RFID technology, and microfluidic blood collection devices, due to their distinctive features. For instance, researchers at Rutgers University developed Venibot, a "venipuncture robot" that can draw blood and run tests on its own.

The research report offers in-depth insights into company profiles along with their production values, production capacity, product portfolio, strategic plans such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, among others.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Becton Dickinson and Company, Terumo BCT, Inc., Grifols S.A, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Haemonetics Corporation, Greiner Holding AG, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG., and QIAGEN.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The venipuncture sampling segment accounted for a moderate revenue share in 2021. Venipuncture is most frequent clinical procedure performed worldwide and over 1.4 billion take place each year in the U.S., which involves putting a needle into a vein to obtain a blood sample or deliver IV medicine. However, previous research show that clinicians are ineffective in malnourished patients in 60% of cases, patients without perceptible veins in 40% of cases, and patients without visible veins in 27% of cases. To collect blood quickly and securely while displaying patient information at the site of blood draw, a number of scientists are striving to build platform devices that integrate robotic automated venipuncture with automated diagnostics. Due to technological advancements, such as ultrasonography and 3D reconstruction of vein, repeated manual venipuncture attempts are no longer required. Some of these devices integrate an image-guided venipuncture robot designed to overcome challenges of conventional venous access with a centrifuge-based blood analyzer to provide accurate hematological measurements.

The therapeutic treatment segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. In intensive care units, therapeutic blood transfusion methods, such as apheresis and phlebotomy, are often employed. Therapeutic apheresis, also known as automated blood collection, has developed into a relatively widespread therapeutic option and is used to treat patients with a range of diseases. Apheresis is increasingly being used to treat a variety of illnesses in severely ill individuals. There is mounting evidence that apheresis can be used as a stand-alone treatment or as a supplement to other therapies for various illnesses including sepsis, fulminant liver failure, drug toxicity, thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura, hemolytic uremic syndrome, and autoimmune disease. Cytapheresis, photopheresis, and Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE) are all types of therapeutic apheresis. . These are some of the crucial factors driving revenue growth of this segment.

Emergen Research has segmented the global automated blood collection market based on type, product type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Arterial Sampling

Venipuncture Sampling

Fingerstick Sampling

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Needles & Syringes

Blood Collection Tubes

Blood Bags

Instruments

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Diagnostics

Therapeutic Treatments

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Pathology Laboratories

Others

The regional analysis states the global market is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers import export consumption, supply and demand ratio, cost, pricing analysis, gross margin, and revenue estimation of each player in each region. The report also offers a country-wise analysis of the key regions to offer a better understanding of the global market.

Regional Segmentation Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report further sheds light on the strength, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats faced by the companies in the global Automated Blood Collection market and additionally measures the feasibility and investment return analysis in the report. Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.

Key Reasons to Buy This Report:

The report presents a thorough examination of the Automated Blood Collection market, elaborating on its core segments. The report conducts historical and future assessments of the market dynamics and offers precise data in a well-organized order.

The report evaluates the most prominent market growth potentials, dynamic market trends, driving factors, restraints, investment opportunities, and threats.

The report is inclusive of an in-depth study of the industry variables, manufacturers’ value chain, sales volume, market share, competitive landscape, and effective business tactics.

The report further identifies the key regions and segments dominating the market. These regions are foreseen to register fast-paced growth over the forecast duration.

