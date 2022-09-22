Lysosomal Storage Diseases Therapeutics Market is expected to reach USD 10.34 Billion by 2032 | QMI
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Lysosomal Storage Diseases Therapeutics Market reach USD 10.34 Billion in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.45% over the forecast period 2023 to 2032, according to a recent global market study by Quince Market Insights. Genetic conditions known as lysosomal storage diseases (LSDs) cause lysosomal enzyme deficits in body cells. The cells' tiny recycling organelles known as lysosomes use specialized enzymes to store, degrade, and recycle big undesirable molecules. These big molecules build up in the lysosomes when an LSD is present, which causes them to malfunction and ultimately cause irreparable harm to the body's muscles, nerves, and/or some organs. If these problems are discovered early, before the infant exhibits symptoms, there are therapies available.
Diseases known as lysosomal storage disorders (LSDs) are brought on by anomalies in a single gene. Seventy percent of LSDs are caused by enzyme faults, and the remaining twenty percent are caused by flaws in enzyme activators or associated proteins. An enzyme is produced by a gene at a specific chromosome locus; incorrect enzyme coding results in inactive enzymes. Similar to this, defective activators come from mutated activator genes. So far, 70 LSDs have been described, and many more will probably be found in the future. Although they are uncommon when they occur alone, the fact that they are common as a group justifies the time and resources spent studying them. Lysosomal storage disorders include, but are not limited to, Fabry, Gaucher, glycogen storage disease II, Tay-Sachs, aspartylglucosaminuria, Batten, and other lysosomal storage diseases.
The key driver of the growth of the worldwide lysosomal storage disorders therapeutics market is an increasing diagnosis rate brought on by increased awareness and financial incentives for orphan drug development to recoup R&D expenses. A faster uptake and quicker market access, premium product pricing, and a growing concentration of pharmaceutical companies on the development of medications for the treatment of rare diseases are additional factors that are driving the demand for therapeutics for lysosomal storage diseases globally.
The lack of treatment alternatives, high cost of treatment, and heterogeneity of the condition are factors that are projected to restrain the growth of the global market for therapies for lysosomal storage diseases over the forecast period.
The Prominent Players Covered in this Report:
1. Shire plc
2. Pfizer, Inc.
3. Sanofi
4. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.
5. Actelion Ltd.
6. Raptor Pharmaceutical Corp.
7. Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc.
8. Quest Diagnostics
9. Amicus Therapeutics Inc
Impact of COVID-19 on Lysosomal Storage Diseases Therapeutics Market
Global public health issue COVID-19 has had an impact on almost every business. The breakout of COVID-19 has resulted in a huge decrease in demand for the lysosomal storage disorder treatment market across numerous sectors, particularly the health and pharmaceutical sectors, as coronavirus crises sweep over the world and healthcare organizations devote the majority of their resources to fighting COVID-19. The main cause of the interruptions experienced by patients getting treatment for lysosomal storage disorder in hospitals was the risk of infection. As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, the global market for the treatment of lysosomal storage diseases will expand at a slow rate, which will have a negative effect on the market value of lysosomal storage disease treatment in 2020 and subsequent years.
Global Lysosomal Storage Diseases Therapeutics Market, by Treatment
The treatment segment is divided into Enzyme Replacement Therapy, Stem Cell Therapy, Substrate Reduction Therapy, Others.
The enzyme replacement therapy is account for highest market share. An enzyme that is missing or insufficient in the body is replaced by an enzyme replacement therapy. In addition to others, Velaglucerase Alfa, Taliglucerase Alfa, Agalsidase beta, Laronidase, and Imiglucerase are a few of the enzyme replacement therapies for lysosomal storage diseases that are now on the market.
According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS), 5,000 to 10,000 people globally are thought to have pompe disease. Additionally, there are regional and ethnic differences in the prevalence of infantile onset pompe disease. One in 14,000 persons in various nations, including African Americans, are affected.
ERT enhances lung and heart health lessens the impact of disease on the viscera, bones, and blood image. It can increase joint and functional mobility and quality of life while lowering the excretion of disease-related biomarkers. ERT works best when started early, before organ damage begins, for the greatest advantages.
Global Lysosomal Storage Diseases Therapeutics Market, by Indication
The Indication segment is divided into Gaucher's Disease, Fabry Disease, Pompe’s Syndrome, Mucopolysaccharidosis, Others.
The Gaucher's Disease is expected to highest share in the market. A lack of the lysosomal enzyme glucocerebrosidase causes Gaucher disease, an autosomal, recessive lysosomal storage disorder. Approximately one in 50,000 to 100,000 persons worldwide have Gaucher disease. 4 percent of the 3,337 patients who had registered for the Gaucher Registry with the International Collaboration Gaucher Group (ICGG) at the end of 2003 were Canadians. In the general population, the prevalence of GD1 is between one in 20,000 and one in 200,000; among Ashkenazi Jews, it is between one in 400 and one in 600.
Fabry Disease is expected to hold 2nd position in the market as a result of an increase in patient prevalence.
Global Lysosomal Storage Diseases Therapeutics Market, by End-user
The End-user segment is divided into Hospitals, Clinics. The Hospital accounts for the highest growth in the market. The primary driving forces in the hospital segment are an increase in the prevalence of lysosomal diseases, as well as an increase in research and development for diagnosis and drug development for treating lysosomal diseases.
Global Lysosomal Storage Diseases Therapeutics Market, Based on Regional Analysis
The region segment includes major regions such as Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, North America, Europe, and South America.
The highest market share for Lysosomal Storage Diseases Therapeutics worldwide is held by North America, followed by Europe. The National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD) estimates that there are about 6,000 Americans who have Gaucher illness. Furthermore, Type 1 Gaucher disease, which accounts for about 95% of cases in western nations, is the most prevalent form of the illness. A significant portion of the expansion of the regional market is also being fuelled by expanding research and development for diagnostics and drug development for the treatment of lysosomal disorders, as well as by the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure. However, the fastest growth rate for the market for lysosomal storage diseases therapeutics market is anticipated in Asia-Pacific.
Recent Developments in the Lysosomal Storage Diseases Therapeutics Market
• In 2019, through a partnership with the University of Pennsylvania, Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. acquired disease-specific global rights to the Wilson Lab's Next Generation Gene Therapy Technologies for LSDs and other twelve rare disorders.
Some key Points of the Lysosomal Storage Diseases Therapeutics Market Report are:
• An in-depth global lysosomal storage diseases therapeutics market analysis by the segments, along with an analysis of trend-based insights and factors.
• Key impact factor analysis across regions that includes analysis, along with the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges that are prevailing in the global lysosomal storage diseases therapeutics market
• Impact of COVID-19 on the global Lysosomal Storage Diseases Therapeutics Market
