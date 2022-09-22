Electronic Load Devices Market Statistics | ($5.2 Billion, 5.4% CAGR) by 2031

AMR Logo

Electronic Load Devices Market Voltage, Application (Aerospace, Defense & Government Services, Automotive, Energy, Wireless Communications & Infrastructure)

September 22, 2022

Electronic Load Devices Industry Top Companies

The major companies profiled in electronic load devices market report include AMETEK, Ainuo Instrument CO., Ltd, B&K Precision Corporation, Chroma ATE, Chroma Systems Solutions Inc., FDK Corporation, General Electric, Good Will Instrument Co., Itech Electronic Co. Ltd, Keysight Technologies, Kikusui Electronics Corporation, Matsudada Precision, National Instrument, NFCorp, TDK-Lambda Corporation, Tektronix, and Teledyne Technologies.

AMR published a report, the electronic load devices market size was valued at $3.1 billion in 2021, and electronic load devices industry is estimated to reach $5.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031.

North America would exhibit CAGR of 4.9% during 2022-2031.

By voltage, low was the leading segment in 2021.

By current type, DC segment has largest market share in 2021.

By application, wireless communication & infrastructure has largest market share in 2021.

As per global electronic load devices market analysis, by type, the modular segment accounted for the largest share in 2021.

The presence of adoption of electronics in various industries such as oil & gas, automobiles, renewable energy, wireless communications and infrastructure, and many other sectors to improve the efficiency in regards with utilization of power without loss.

The rising utilization of consumer electronics from the past few years in the developing countries such as India and China have led to increase in the demand for the electronic load devices for testing purpose.

The increase in awareness among the people toward environment has led to the utilization of alternative power sources in automotive industry and utilization of green energy.

The presence of surge in the EV industry after pandemic has led to increase in the utilization of battery pack which led to the demand for battery testing equipment.

The increase in the investment of the government toward renewable energy such as solar and wind have led to increase in the demand for DC electronic load devices.

Electrification in the developing countries has led to investment in the transmission line and power grid, which led to increased demand for AC electronic load devices market growth during the forecast period.

Owing to increase in utilization of wireless technology in the consumer electronics and surge in the employment of battery in portable electronic gadgets have led to the demand for various testing equipment to avoid accidents.

Additional growth strategies such as expansion of production capacities, acquisition, partnership and research & innovation in the detection technologies have led to attain key developments in the global electronic load devices market trends.

Impact of Covid-19 on Global Electronic Load Devices Market

The global COVID-19 pandemic has negative impact on the electronic load devices market. This market has experienced lower than anticipated demand across all regions compared to pre pandemic levels. The global market exhibited a decline by about 20% in 2020 compared to 2019.

An electronic load is a test instrument designed to sink current and absorb power from a power source. Power supplies and electronic loads are complementary test equipment. The power supply tests electronic circuits under specific sourcing conditions.

The revolution in various fields such as aerospace, defense, government services, automotive, energy, and wireless communication & infrastructure have led to industrialization and urbanization, which have positive impact on the demand for electronic equipment and electric supply reliability.

