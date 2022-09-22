Online Direct MBBS Admission Open on Top Medical Colleges in Bangladesh I MBBS in Abroad at Low Fees Structure
MBBS Admission in Bangladesh I MBBS in Bangladesh Fees Structure I Admission Procedure for Foreign Students MBBS in Bangladesh Eligibility Criteria
FORTUNE EDUCATION OFFERS ON SPOT DIRECT MBBS ADMISSION in Bangladesh with Seat confirmation on "A" Class Medical Colleges in Abroad
About Fortune Education
Fortune Education since 1994, Dhaka, Bangladesh is a sister concern of Fortune Healthcare Ltd. & registered education consultant of Medical College & Universities for medical aspirants & prospective students who are interested to study MBBS, BDS, BVSc and considering higher study opportunities in Bangladesh and overseas.
Fortune Education have legal rights to higher study & processing admission to Medical, Dental college, and universities all over the world. Offer MBBS, BDS & others Admission, Application, Guidance, Documentation, and required services such as to eligible students regarding medical and higher studies…
• Enable students to achieve their dreams and reach their potential in whatever they aim to do.
• Provide unparalleled academic excellence.
• Promote ethical practices and the development of social awareness and responsibility in all of our students.
FORTUNE EDUCATION OFFERS ON SPOT DIRECT ADMISSION
BEST PRIVATE MEDICAL COLLEGES IN BANGLADESH
1. Army Medical College Bogura
2. Army Medical College Jessore
3. Marine City Medical College
4. Sylhet Women’s Medical College
5. IBN SINA Medical College
4. Popular Medical College
5. Medical College For Women & Hospital
6. Islami Bank Medical College
7. Diabetic Association Medical College
8. BGC Medical College
9. Holy family Medical College & Hospital
10. Brahmanbaria Medical College
Admission Procedure for Foreign Students
MBBS in Bangladesh Eligibility criteria
NEET qualifying score required for NMC/MCI Equivalent Certificate, From Session 2022-2023 NEET is mandatory to study MBBS in Bangladesh.
Eligibility for MBBS in Bangladesh
1. Candidate must have the NEET qualifying score
2. Students must pass out HS/ 12th board exam not before 2021
3. The aspirants must pass out SSC 10 exam in not before 2019
4. Students must score 60 percent and above in PCB in HSC
5. Students not less than 60 percent in 10th & 12th
Foreign students seeking admission in first year MBBS Class must have minimum 60% marks / GPA 7.00 in SSC and HSC or equivalent Examinations (O and A level) combindly. Student must have Biology in HSC (class XII / A level). Students with a break of study of more than 2 years are not eligible to apply.
MBBS in Bangladesh
MBBS in Bangladesh is a good alternative for quality Education and a low fees structure MBBS education in Bangladesh. Medical study in Bangladesh is prevalent among Indians subcontinents, Nepalis, Srilankans, Pakistanis, Palestinian, Bhutanese, Maldivian and others students. The advantage of cultural similarity For Indian students, to study in Bangladesh, including food & others facilities, for International students.
MBBS in Bangladesh - A Distinct Option For Indian Students
Study your MBBS in Bangladesh- a country known for its highest FMGE or MCI Screening Test passing percentage. For MBBS, Bangladesh can be one of the most distinctive options for Indian students as it ensures your career security. MBBS in Bangladesh and MBBS in India, have many similarities between them-Identical curriculum
• Books of the same authors
• A similar pattern of study
• The same theme of the examinations
• Similar duration of MBBS
• A similar study of different ailments in a human body
MBBS in Bangladesh fee structure
You can get MBBS Admission in Bangladesh with lowest fee from Fortune Education, Bangladesh.
MBBS package starts from 33,000 US Dollar to 62,000 US Dollars.
For lack of space & time we couldn't add all of the fees structure for MBBS in Bangladesh fees structure
https://fortuneeducationconsultancy.com/bangladesh-medical-college-admission-fees-2021-22/
You can get complete information about MBBS in Bangladesh
+8801995529533, +919903355537
form mobile or WhatsApp.
Visit their website: www.fortuneedu.org
TOP MEDICAL COLLEGE IN BANGLADESH
Marine City Medical College & Hospital
Marine City Medical College is affiliated with Chittagong Medical University & Chittagong University. This Medical College is recognized by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare & Bangladesh Medical & Dental Council (BM&DC).
https://fortuneedu.org/2021/09/23/marine-city-medical-college/
Sylhet Women's Medical College & Hospital
Sylhet Women's Medical College has long been associated with medical education. It is a part of our mission to assist in the training and education of superior physicians who will have a broad knowledge of medicine, excellent technical skills, and mature, informed judgment.
https://fortuneeducationconsultancy.com/sylhet-womens-medical-college/
Army Medical College, Bogura
Army Medical College Bogura is a private Medical College under the control of Bangladesh Army and is run by a Governing Body, duly formed by the representative of Bangladesh Army, representative from Ministry of Health and Family affairs, representative from Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP).
https://www.mbbsbd.com/army-medical-college-bogra/
Army Medical College, Jessore
Army Medical College Jessore is a private medical college acknowledged by Army Welfare Trust (AWT) of Bangladesh Army. AMCJ.
https://www.mbbsbd.com/army-medical-college-jashore/
Diabetic Association Medical College
https://fortuneeducationconsultancy.com/diabetic-association-medical-college/
IBN SINA Medical College
The college is affiliated with the University of Dhaka and recognized by Bangladesh Medical & Dental Council, the competent Authority of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
https://fortuneedu.org/2021/11/09/ibn-sina-medical-college-2/
Medical College for Women and Hospital
https://www.mbbsbd.com/medical-college-for-women-and-hospital/
Contact for details or Know more about..
(Online /Direct Admission & Seat Confirmation)
FORTUNE EDUCATION
AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVE
HEAD OFFICE : DHANMONDI, DHAKA, BANGLADESH.
MOBILE & WHATSAPP: +88-01995529533
OFFICES IN INDIA:
MOBILE & WHATSAPP: +91-9903355537
DELHI, CHENNAI, KOLKATA, PATNA, BIHAR, DELHI, JAMMU & KASMIR, HYDERABAD, LUCKNOW, CHENNAI, AND GUWAHATI.
Authorised Representative of Medical Colleges
Fortune
+91 99033 55537
email us here
