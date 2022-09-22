Data443 Expands Investment in Research Triangle Park with New Location

/EIN News/ -- Research Triangle Park, NC, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (“Data443”) (OTCPK: ATDS), a leading data security and privacy software company for ALL THINGS DATA SECURITY, today announced a new location in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.



Research Triangle Park is recognized worldwide for its leadership in fostering an ecosystem for high technology, high growth, and high impact solutions. The largest research park in the United States comprised of 7,000 acres and over 400 companies, Research Triangle Park is home to industry-leading organizations and emerging startups – in computing high technology solutions, biotechnology, life sciences (including pioneering biotech such as vaccine development), and agricultural technology. Top-tier talent fuels innovation in these industries with the Park’s proximity to Duke University, North Carolina State University, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and North Carolina Central University.

“Data443 offers a suite of data security software products that fulfills the needs of virtually all users and enterprises, and promotes and maintains a diverse and welcoming culture that fits right into the community and entrepreneurial ecosystem that we are continuing to develop under the Research Triangle Park brand,” stated Research Triangle Park Real Estate Vice President, Carolyn Coia.

Data443 Founder and CEO, Jason Remillard, commented:

“We look forward to expanding our relationship with the dynamic community at Research Triangle Park and leveraging all that it has to offer and attract, such as an excellent pipeline of talent via the STEM RTP program and other partnerships between the Research Triangle Foundation, industry, and academia including access to graduate students from world-class universities, access to service members participating in the U.S. DOD’s Skillbridge Program, and the interest of venture capital firms and strategic investors. We expect our new offices in Research Triangle Park will benefit our company and employees as we prepare to ramp up the operations we project will lead to our continued growth.

Competition in tech for new talent of all experience levels remains fierce, and the industry continues to face challenges in retaining and motivating high caliber personnel. Our move into Research Triangle Park represents an important investment in our people, which is a cornerstone of our plan for growth and success.”

Data443’s move is the latest step in its progression in the area. The space is Data443’s fourth official headquarters since 2018, when it started in a co-working space in downtown Raleigh. The 4000 Park Drive location at Research Triangle Park is over 14,000 square feet and boasts light-filled offices and conference rooms together with open-plan space well suited for customer demos and collaborative activities like brainstorming or ad hoc scrums. Cushman & Wakefield’s Stacy Mbithi assisted Data443 with the lease.

“The new space is a welcome and needed addition for us and is a testament to how far Data443 has come in just a few short years. It is an exciting time to be involved in this industry, and with Data443 specifically!” concluded Mr. Remillard.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc.

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTC: ATDS) provides software and services to enable secure data across devices and databases, at rest and in flight/in transit, locally, on a network, or in the cloud. We are All Things Data Security™. With over 10,000 customers in over 100 countries, Data443 provides a modern approach to data governance and security by identifying and protecting all sensitive data regardless of location, platform, or format. Our framework helps customers prioritize risk, identify security gaps, and implement effective data protection and privacy management strategies.

For more information, please visit https://www.data443.com

To learn more about Data443, please watch our video introduction on our YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/1Fp93jOxFSg

Data443 offers free trials of all its technologies using its shopping cart system at: https://orders.data443.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by use of terms such as “expect”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “may”, “could”, “will”, “should”, “plan”, “project,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “pursuant,” “target,” “continue,” or the negative of these words or other comparable terminology. Statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding Data443’s plans, objectives, future opportunities for Data443’s services, future financial performance and operating results and any other statements regarding Data443’s future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial conditions, assumptions or future events or performance, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which are difficult to predict or are beyond Data443’s control. These risks, uncertainties, and assumptions could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. They may relate to the outcome of litigation, settlements and investigations; actions by third parties, including governmental agencies; volatility in customer spending; global economic conditions; inability to hire and retain personnel; loss of, or reduction in business with, key customers; difficulty with growth and integration of acquisitions; product liability; cybersecurity risk; anti-takeover measures in our charter documents and, the uncertainties created by global health issues, such as the ongoing outbreak of COVID-19, and political unrest and conflict, such as the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. These and other important risk factors are described more fully in our reports and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“the SEC”), including in (i) “Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors”, of our Registration Statement on Form 10 filed with the SEC on January 11, 2019 and amended on April 24, 2019; (ii) “Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors”, of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 31, 2022; and, (iii) subsequent filings. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

“DATA443” is a registered trademark of Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc.

All product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this press release are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, trademarks and brands does not imply endorsement.

For further information:

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/data443Risk

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/data443/

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/data443-risk-mitigation-inc/

Follow us on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZXDhJcx-XgMBhvE9aFHRdA

Signup for our Investor Newsletter: https://data443.com/investor-email-alerts/

Investor Relations Contact:

Matthew Abenante

ir@data443.com

919.858.6542