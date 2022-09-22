Hair Transplant Market set to reach USD 30.13 Billion in revenues by 2031 ; Allied market research

Hair transplant market report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hair transplant market size was valued at $4.90 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $30.13 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 20.4% from 2022 to 2031. Hair transplant surgery is performed to restore hair in the areas of the scalp, which are bald or that have thinning hair. Baldness is often caused due to poor blood circulation to the scalp, vitamin deficiencies, dandruff, and even excessive hat wearing. In addition, hair loss is primarily caused by a combination of aging, hormonal change, and genetic factor or family history of baldness. Hair restoration is performed with the help of procedures such as follicular unit transplantation (FUT), follicular unit extraction (FUE), motorized FUE without suction, motorized FUE with suction, combination of FUT & FUE.

Factors that drive growth of the hair transplant market trends include rise in the number of male populations, increase in number of dermatology clinics, and technological advancement in development of robotics hair transplantation products. Moreover, increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, hypothyroidism, hyperthyroidism which can cause hair loss contributes to drive the hair transplant market growth. For instance, according to report shared by American Cancer Society, in 2021, it was estimated that 1.9 million cancer cases are be diagnosed in U.S. Alopecia, is one of the most common side effects of cancer treatments, such as radiation therapy and chemotherapy. Moreover, increase in the number hair restoration procedures fuels the hair transplant market. For instance, according to report shared by International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery, in 2019, it was reported that 182,025 hair restoration procedures were performed in U.S. In addition, one of the main causes of severe hair loss is people's changing lifestyles around the world. Stress, poor diet, smoking, and increase in sedentary lifestyles are the key factors that cause hair loss.

In addition, the simple changes in lifestyle, such as insufficient sleep, dehydration, ingestion of insufficient amounts of protein-rich meals, and deficiency of essential vitamins & minerals, cause hair loss, among population. Thus, this factor surges the demand for hair transplant procedure, and contributes to drive the growth of market. Rise in number of hair transplant clinics and dermatology clinics fuels the growth of hair transplant market. The reason behind increasing number of dermatology clinic is attributed to increase in number of procedures such as follicular unit transplantation (FUT), follicular unit extraction (FUE), motorized FUE without suction, motorized FUE with suction, combination of FUT & FUE. In addition, increase in the number of professionals who perform hair transplant surgery fuel the growth of market.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• By procedure, the follicular unit extraction (FUE) segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021.

• By gender, the male segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021.

• By service provider, the dermatology clinic segment dominated the market in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

• By region, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2021, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

