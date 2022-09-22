Newborn Screening Market Size Worth USD 2.27 Billion By 2027-Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

The technical advancements, government funding, and the growing panel of Newborn diseases are driving the market.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The technical advancements, government funding, and the growing panel of Newborn diseases are driving the market.

The Global Newborn Screening Market is forecasted to reach USD 2.27 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Newborn screening tests in infants check for developmental, metabolic, and genetic abnormalities. Newborn screening includes more than 30 illnesses and conditions. Additionally, various governmental and non-profit agencies are primarily focusing on providing quality fetal and maternal care. Besides, the industry is expected to experience a boost in demand due to the involvement of federal bodies involved in coordinating awareness and quality control programs to imbibe confidence and low the number of deaths caused by negligence and non-screening. New treatments such as enzyme replacement therapy, hematopoietic stem cell transplant, gene therapy, and novel therapeutic drugs have allowed the inclusion of autoimmune disorders as possible candidates in NBS programs.

The advent of modern and innovative screening technologies, and subsequent drug approvals, is expected to have a positive effect on the Newborn screening industry. Also, the growing prevalence of congenital cardiac diseases and genetic disorders among New-borns is expected to propel the Newborn screening market. While the lack of parental awareness about neonatal screening, limited availability of qualified practitioners, and lack of accuracy in some of the tests are the key factors that can hinder the development of the Newborn screening market.

However, this report entails the latest updates about the impact of COVID-19 on this ever-evolving business sector. Additionally, our team of analysts has estimated the aftermath of the outbreak and its future impact on the global economic landscape.

The latest research report presents an all-inclusive study of the estimated Newborn Screening market size, value, and share in the foreseeable future. The report includes expert opinion on the market’s current landscape, alongside assessing the ongoing market trends.

Key players profiled in the report include:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Trivitron Healthcare, Natus Medical Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., AB Sciex LLC, Covidien Plc, Masimo Corp., GE Healthcare, and Waters Corp., among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Newborn Screening Market on the basis of Technology, Product, Application, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Tandem Mass Spectrometry

Pulse Oximetry

Enzyme Based Assay

DNA Assay

Electrophoresis

Others

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Instruments

Reagents

Assay Kits

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Dry Blood Spot Test

Critical Congenital Heart Disease (CCHD)

Hearing Screen

Others

Highlights of the Table of Contents:

1. Report Overview

Research Scope

Key Newborn Screening market segments

Major players

Market analysis by product

Market analysis by application

Report timeline

2. Global Growth Trends

Global Newborn Screening market size

Latest trends of the Newborn Screening market by region

Key growth trends

3. Newborn Screening Market by Product

Global Newborn Screening Sales by Product

Global Newborn Screening by Product Revenue

4. Competitive analysis

Global Newborn Screening market key players

Global Newborn Screening size by manufacturers

Products of major players

Entry barriers in the Newborn Screening market

Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances

Key Features of the Global Newborn Screening Market:

The report offers a deep insight into the market with expert data insights from the industry experts and analysts

Dedicated focus on market growth and restraining factors

Thorough analysis of the market segments includes product types, application spectrum, technology, end-user, and other key segments

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and venture return analysis

Current and emerging market trends and growth prospects

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Based on the technology, electrophoresis generated a revenue of USD 0.15 billion in 2019 and is predicted to rise with a CAGR of 11.1% in the forecast period owing to the increasing demand and new detection techniques that assist in recognition of amino acids, carnitine conjugates, and other compounds.

The assay kits are expected to grow with a CAGR of 10.4% in the forecasted period, attributable to its wide variety of classes such as enzymatic assay kits, DNA assay kits, immunoassay kits, and others of which immunoassay is a process-oriented used in the screening.

The dry blood spot test application is the major contributor to the Newborn Screening Market. The dry blood spot test application of the North America region is the major shareholder of the market and held around 43.1% of the market in the year 2019.

North America dominated the market with a share of 34.7% in 2019 due to its adoption of cost-effective and innovative procedures.

Regional Landscape:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the current growth opportunities for various regions of the Newborn Screening market, calculating their revenue share over the forecast timeline. Furthermore, the report analyzes the year-on-year growth rate of these regions over the forecast duration. The leading geographic regions encompassed in the report include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

In conclusion, the report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Global Newborn Screening market, including the global and regional analysis of the market. The study covers critical information and factual data about the Newborn Screening industry, along with an in-depth statistical analysis of the market drivers, limitations, growth prospects, opportunities, and threats. On the basis of the current market scope, the report provides an extensive analysis of how the Newborn Screening market is expected to fare in the forecast timeline. The report utilizes advanced analytical tools to offer an estimation of the outlook of the global state of the Newborn Screening industry.

About Us:

