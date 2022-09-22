Aerial Imaging Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast Analysis 2022-2027

The global aerial imaging market is expected to reach US$ 4.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 15% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Aerial Imaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global aerial imaging market size reached US$ 2.0 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 15% during 2022-2027.

Industry Overview:

Aerial imagining, or aerial photography, refers to the technique and process of capturing photographs of ground surfaces with the help of cameras connected with fixed-wing aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), helicopters, balloons, parachutes, blimps, and kites. It provides spatial information with high precision, designs routes, updates existing maps, and performs volume-based calculations. Consequently, aerial imaging is used for risk mitigation, topographical mapping, security and surveillance, urban planning, engineering, research and excavation, farming management, and tourism.

Aerial Imaging Market Trends:

The widespread adoption of aerial imaging across archeology, cartography, journalism, defense and security, and the tourism industry to perform photogrammetric surveys and capture high-resolution aerial images and develop panoramic interfaces are majorly driving the market growth. Moreover, the extensive uptake of aerial imaging for disaster management and damage assessment to get situational awareness and narrow the search grid to rescue teams after hurricanes and floods is impelling the market growth. Furthermore, the emergence of agritech and the rising usage of aerial imaging in the agriculture sector to make informed decisions, maximize crop yields, reduce waste, and identify problems, such as blight, is favoring the market growth. Additionally, the growing use of aerial imaging with augmented reality (AR) technologies to encourage audience engagement by making live production and broadcast sports events is positively stimulating market growth. Besides this, the large-scale integration of light detection and ranging (LiDAR) systems, 360-degree vision cameras, and geographic information systems (GIS) are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Aerial Imaging Market 2027-2022 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global aerial imaging market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Blom Norway (Terratec AS)

• Cooper Aerial Surveys Co.

• Digital Aerial Solutions LLC

• Eagle Aerial Solutions

• Eagle View Technologies Inc.

• Fugro N.V.

• GeoVantage Inc. (John Deere)

• Global UAV Technologies Ltd.

• Kucera International Inc.

• Landiscor Real Estate Mapping

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global aerial imaging market on the basis aircraft type, camera orientation, application, end use sector and region.

Breakup by Aircraft Type:

• Fixed-Wing Aircraft

• Helicopters

• UAVs/Drones

• Others

Breakup by Camera Orientation:

• Vertical

• Oblique:

o High Oblique

o Low Oblique

Breakup by Application:

• Geospatial Mapping

• Infrastructure Planning

• Asset Inventory Management

• Environmental Monitoring

• National and Urban Mapping

• Surveillance and Monitoring

• Disaster Management

• Others

Breakup by End Use Sector:

• Government

• Energy

• Defense

• Agriculture and Forestry

• Construction and Archaeology

• Media and Entertainment

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

