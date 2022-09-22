Silver Prices, Trend & Forecasts | Provided by Procurement Resource
Procurement Resource does an in-depth analysis of the price trend to bring forth the monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly information on the silver priceWYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Product Name- Silver
HS Code - 28431020
Chemical Formula - Ag
Synonyms - 7440-22-4, Argentum, Silver metal, Silver atom
Region/Countries for which Data is available
Asia Pacific: China, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Japan, Philippines, Vietnam, Iran, Thailand, South Korea, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Nepal, Taiwan, Sri Lanka, UAE, Israel, Hongkong, Singapore, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Australia, and New Zealand
Europe: Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland Switzerland, Norway, Denmark, Romania, Finland, Czech Republic, Portugal and Greece,
North America: United States and Canada
Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Ecuador, and Peru
Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt, Algeria, Morocco
Silver is a precious chemical compound that mainly finds application in manufacturing coins, jewelry, and others. It is a shiny and soft metal with the highest electrical and thermal conductivity, making it a precious commodity. It is a naturally available metal in Earth's layer, produced mainly as a resulting product of gold, copper, leads, and zinc refining.
Silver has many applications; sterling silver comprises 92.5% of silver, with the rest of the portion comprising either copper or other metals. It is extensively used in making silver tableware and jewelry furthering the silver prices worldwide.
Silver is also used in manufacturing mirrors due to its properties, such as being a reflector of visual light. It also finds application in making electrical contacts and batteries, dental alloys, and solder and brazing alloys. Silver paint is also utilized in manufacturing printed circuits.
Silver contains antibacterial properties, due to which its nanoparticles are added to clothing to control bacteria from consuming sweat leading to unpleasant odours.
The worldwide leading silver producing are China, Russia, Poland, Chile, Bolivia, Australia, Argentina, and the United States.
Key Details About the Silver Price Trend:
Procurement Resource does an in-depth analysis of the price trend to bring forth the monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly information on the silver price in its latest pricing dashboard. The detailed assessment deeply explores the facts about the product, price change over the weeks, months, and years, key players, industrial uses, and drivers propelling the market and price trends.
Each price record is linked to an easy-to-use graphing device dated back to 2014, which offers a series of functionalities; customization of price currencies and units and downloading of price information as excel files that can be used offline.
The Silver price chart, pricing database, and analysis can prove valuable for the procurement managers, directors, and decision-makers to build up their strongly backed up strategic insights to attain progress and profitability in the business.
Industrial Uses Impacting Silver Price Trend:
Industrial uses impacting silver price trend primarily include its application in electronics as it is primarily used in the production of membrane switches, electrically heated automobile windshields, multi-layer ceramic capacitors, conductive adhesives, silvered film, and the preparation of thick-film pastes.
Key Market Players:
Umicore N.V
American Elements
MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC
Hindustan Zinc Limited
Korea Zinc Co., Ltd.
Yunnan Tin Group Company Limited (YTC)
Polymetal International plc
Pan American Silver Corporation
News and Events:
September 07, 2022- Silver prices have increased slightly ahead of the European open. Silver prices propelled 0.20%, making a profit.
September 07, 2022- Silver prices rose during Wednesday's early trade in India, with the commodity's prices moving upwards by INR 680 per kg to trade at INR 53,900.
