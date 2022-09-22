Ammonia Prices, Trend & Forecasts | Provided by Procurement Resource
Product Name - Ammonia
Molecular Weight - 17.031 g/mol
Chemical Formula - NH3
Synonyms - 7664-41-7, Azane, Ammonia gas, Spirit of hartshorn
Region/Countries for which Data is available
Asia Pacific: China, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Japan, Philippines, Vietnam, Iran, Thailand, South Korea, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Nepal, Taiwan, Sri Lanka, UAE, Israel, Hongkong, Singapore, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Australia, and New Zealand
Europe: Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland Switzerland, Norway, Denmark, Romania, Finland, Czech Republic, Portugal and Greece,
North America: United States and Canada
Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Ecuador, and Peru
Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt, Algeria, Morocco
Ammonia, an inorganic alkaline gas widely available in the atmosphere, containing nitrogen compounds. It is a colourless compound with a pungent odour that is an irritant primarily used at an industrial level.
Ammonia is highly soluble in water and is a usual nitrogenous waste employed as a predecessor to 45 percent of the world's fertilisers and food. Its typical applications are household cleaning solutions, fertiliser, refrigerants, and explosives.
Country-wise the leading Global producers of Ammonia are Saudi Arabia, Russia, Trinidad and Tobago, Indonesia, and Canada.
Industrial Uses Impacting Ammonia Price Trend:
Industrial uses impacting Ammonia price trend primarily include the use of industry-produced ammonia is as an agricultural fertilizer. It is also used to purify water supplies, as a refrigerant gas, and in manufacturing dyes, explosives, plastics, textiles, pesticides, and other chemicals. It is also used in various industrial-strength and household cleaning solutions.
Key Market Players:
Yara International
Qatar Fertiliser Company
Nutrien Ltd.
Jordan Phosphate Mines Company Limited
Eurochem Group AG
Yidu Xingfa Chemical Co., Ltd.
Yunnan Yuntianhua International Chemical Co., Ltd
Chemische Fabrik Budenheim KG
Innophos, Inc.
Maaden-Saudi Arabian Mining Company
News and Events:
September 15, 2022- Yara will be installing a renewable hydrogen plant near Karratha in Western Australia in order to supply feedstock to the Yara ammonia operations.
