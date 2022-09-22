Construction Aggregates Market is Estimated to be Worth US$ 664 Bn by 2031

Global Construction Aggregates Market 2022

Demand for Construction Aggregates to Witness CAGR of 6.8% through 2031: Persistence Market Research

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Construction Aggregates Market 2022

The global "Construction Aggregates Market" is currently valued at over US$ 344 Bn. Sales of construction aggregates are projected to increase at 6.8% CAGR and be valued at over US$ 664 Bn by 2031. The market for construction aggregates in Germany holds around 30% share in the European market. The U.S., Netherlands, Spain, France, Italy, India, and Malaysia are key producers of construction aggregates. The U.S., Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, and Malaysia are key exporting countries of construction aggregates.

Click Here to get Free Sample Copy for Construction Aggregates Market Report@https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/11554

As per industry analysis by Persistence Market Research, The global construction aggregates market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period of 2021-2031.

The market is projected to be driven by rapid expansion of the construction sector, notably in emerging nations in Asia Pacific. Demand for construction aggregates is also increasing for commercial & residential construction work across major markets, and is being driven by increased activity in the refurbishment and renovation sector across the world.

Furthermore, macroeconomic factors such as urbanization and industrialization will continue to generate significant demand. Increased tourism, and expanding need for modern workplaces, malls, and commercial buildings demand a large supply of construction aggregates, while a booming residential construction industry also helps propel demand.

Rising focus of governments of major economies on the expansion of transportation facilities and strengthening of power generation infrastructure, coupled with increased innovation in aggregate production methods aimed at boosting the efficiency of the manufacturing process and productivity, while maintaining high product quality, is projected to fuel demand growth of construction aggregates.

Companies

HeidelbergCement AG

Martin Marietta Materials Inc.

LSR Group

LafargeHolcim Ltd.

Cemex SAB de CV ADR

Vulcan Materials Company

CRH PLC

Adelaide Brighton Ltd.

Eurocement Group

ROGERS GROUP INC.

Request For Customization@https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/11554

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Aggregate recycling is gaining prominence since it conserves natural resources and avoids the need for disposal with the use of readily accessible conventional aggregates in concrete and other applications.

Crushed stone construction aggregates are in great demand and are mainly utilized as a base or sub-base material in nearly all sorts of structures, including concrete and paving blocks for driveways, sidewalks, patios, office buildings, houses, and paved roads.

Infrastructure sector is expected to dominate the market due to the development of large-scale infrastructural projects in developing economies of Asia Pacific as well as in North America and Europe.

Substantial urbanization is projected to occur in countries such as India and Southeast Asian nations over the next decade, which would help drive the construction industry, and, in turn, also benefit construction aggregate manufacturers.

Owing to rising construction aggregate demand, key players are boosting investments to enhance production capacity and focusing on increasing their regional market share through mergers and acquisitions with regional players.

Increase in focus on the innovation of green construction materials such as recyclable aggregates coupled with innovation in technologies required for the production of construction aggregates are key opportunities for growth in the global market of construction aggregates.

“Growing urbanization coupled with development of large-scale infrastructural projects in developing economies are expected to drive demand for construction aggregates,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Araia, South Africa etc.)

Key Stakeholders

Construction Aggregates Market Manufacturers

Construction Aggregates Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Construction Aggregates Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Click Het to Buy This Report@https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/11554

Key Questions Answered in This Report.

What will the Market growth rate in Future?

What are the key factors driving the global Market?

Who are the key manufacturers in Market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global industry?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of industry?

Related Reports-

Ceramic Tiles Market - https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/ceramic-tiles-market.asp

Organic Fertilizer Market - https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/organic-fertilizer-market.asp

About PersistenceMarketResearch:

Persistence Market Research (PMR), as a 3rd-party research organization, does operate through an exclusive amalgamation of market research and data analytics for helping businesses ride high, irrespective of the turbulence faced on the account of financial/natural crunches.

Media Contact:

Persistence Market Research

305 Broadway,7th Floor New York City, NY 10007 United States

Call +1-646-568-7751

Call +1 800-961-0353

sales@persistencemarketresearch.com