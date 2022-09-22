Organic Fertilizer Market will Reach at US$ 11.73 Bn during 2019-2029

Organic Fertilizer Market 2022

Europe is estimated to account for a value share of ~38% in the global organic fertilizer market by the end of 2022

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2022

The global sales of "Organic Fertilizer Market" are estimated to be valued at ~US$ 6.52 Bn by the end of 2022. PMR opines that organic fertilizer market is marching at a steady pace, and is envisaged to grow at US$ 11.73 Bn during 2019-2029. Europe is estimated to account for a value share of ~38% in the global organic fertilizer market by the end of 2022, and it is anticipated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

Persistence Market Research delivers significant insights on the global organic fertilizer market, which includes global industry analysis 2014-2018 and forecast 2019-2029. The demand for organic fertilizers across the globe is expected to remain steady, with a volume CAGR of ~6% during 2019-2029. Among sources, the animal-based segment is expected to expand at a significant CAGR in terms of value over the forecast period. Among applications, the cereals and crops segment is estimated to witness a higher CAGR in terms of value over the forecast period.

Organic fertilizers are emerging as vital components for agriculture due to the immense environmental benefits of using organic fertilizers when compared to conventional fertilizers. Governments across the globe are taking several initiatives in the form of subsidies and workshops for promoting the use of organic fertilizers. Hence, creating growth opportunities for the global organic fertilizer market. Organic food has gained much popularity around the world, especially in developing countries. Due to the rising health consciousness, there has been substantial increase in the global organic food and drink market sales.

The growing demand for organic food is expected to drive the growth of the global organic fertilizer market during the forecast period. Moreover, the use of organic fertilizer enhances the soil fertility and provides better aeration, water retention, and promotes the growth of microorganism activity, which is essential for the plant growth. Organic fertilizers are slow release fertilizers and hence, they provide nutrition to plants for a longer duration. These are some of the factors that are likely to rise in the global demand for organic fertilizers.

Companies

Italpollina SpA

ILSA S.p.A

BioSTAR Renewables

Sustane Natural Fertilizer Inc.

plantin

True Organic Products Inc.

California Organic Fertilizers Inc.

Purely Organics LLC

Qingdao Sonef Chemical Co.Ltd

Multiplex Group

Coromandel International Limited

Camson Bio Technologies Limited

Organic Fertilizer Market: Segmentation Analysis

Organic Fertilizer Market Analysis by Source

Based on source, the global organic fertilizer market is segmented into plant source and animal source. Animal source organic fertilizers are widely used in the organic agriculture market. These segments are expected to hold noticeable market shares in the global organic fertilizer market during the forecast period. In terms of value, the plant source segment is expected to be a very beneficial segment during the forecast period, whereas, in terms of volume, the animal source segment is likely to hold a prominent share in the global organic fertilizer market during the forecast period.

Organic Fertilizer Market Analysis by Application

Based on application, the global organic fertilizer market is segmented into cereals and crops, fruits and vegetables, and lawn and turfs. In terms of application, cereals and crops, and fruits and vegetables organic fertilizer segments are projected to hold a significant share in the global organic fertilizer market during the forecast period.

Globally, the organic fertilizer market is mostly driven by the growth of healthy and organic eating habits such as food, snacks, and drinks. The organic agriculture industry considerably contributes to the global GDP. Governments of major economies are constantly working on the development of healthy and nutritious food.

Organic Fertilizer Market Analysis by Form

Based on form, the global organic fertilizer market is segmented into solid and liquid. The solid segment is expected to hold a prominent share in the global organic fertilizer market during the forecast period. The liquid segment is projected to experience significant growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increasing demand for healthy and organic beverages due to its health benefits across the globe.

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Araia, South Africa etc.)

Key Stakeholders

Organic Fertilizer Market Manufacturers

Organic Fertilizer Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Organic Fertilizer Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

