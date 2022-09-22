Imam Hassen Chalghouni claims that extremists are always looking for scapegoats to blame for their actions

The book presentation took place in French, but the message should eventually be known in all the languages of the world, let us free Islam from Islamism. That is the difficult mission of Islamic Imam Hassen Chalghoumi.

The Imam of Drancy is a staunch supporter of interfaith harmony and collaboration, and his words and actions reflect this.” — Manel Msalmi, European Association for the Defense of Minorities

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A presentation of great significance took held today, on Thursday, September 22, at the European Press Club in the European capital of Brussels. The Conference of Imams of France and the European Association for the Defense of Minorities worked together to put on this event, which drew a great number of attendees. There, they had the amazing opportunity to sit down together and have a conversation with Imam Hassen Chalghoumi about his most recent book, which was titled "Libérons l'islam de l'islamisme" (which literally translates to "Let's liberate Islam from Islamism"). The conversation was absolutely fascinating. The book was the topic of discussion at this gathering. This meeting was adjourned following the presentation of the "Prize for Dialogue and Peace" by Andy Vermaut, president of the World Council for Public Diplomacy and Community Dialogue. The presentation was very skillfully facilitated by Manel Msalmi, president of the European Association for the Defense of Minorities. The European Association for the Defense of Minorities is now led by Manel Msalmi, who serves as its president.

Secularism and freedom

The role of France as one of the focal points for the Islam is very important. As a consequence of this, he is a staunch supporter of secularism and freedom of religion, and he puts the facts and context into proper perspective with respect to both the minority and the majority. Hassen Chalghoumi: "The evidence both against the very few Islamists who are hostile to the Republic of France and against the extremists who are sometimes also in control of decision-making in France. These extremists are always looking for scapegoats in France as well, with Jews being at the top of their target list but also Arabs who do not share their values coming in a close second. The Jews are currently in the lead in this competition to be hated by Islamists. As a result of this, it is the conviction of mine that the religion of Islam ought to provide women a more important role. Not only are they the most effective communicators of information and tolerance inside Islam, but they are also the most effective remedy for the excessively violent practices of Islamism. I do not take this lightly since I am appealing to history, culture, and the knowledge that my parents gave me. However, I also want to promote the recuperation of the Arabic language and social networks, which should not continue to be the exclusive domain of those who are radicalized. You may read in more depth in my book the reasons why I maintain this viewpoint. So I want to help spread the recovery of the Arabic language and social networks, I am not going to take this action lightly.”

Opposition to anti-Semitism

"He claims the patriotism of his fellow soldiers and their love for their homeland," said Manel Msalmi. "He claims the patriotism of his fellow guys." It is the duty of Muslims, in his view, to liberate Islam from the shackles of Islamism, which has a stranglehold on the religion. There is no one else who can do this activity in their place. Because he is a strong opponent of anti-Semitism, his book will also irritate the individuals who threatened his life and the lives of his family and forced him to live under the protection of the police. After that, Andy Vermaut continued by adding, "Hassen Chalghoumi is the chairman of the Conference of Imams of France in addition to being the imam of the mosque in Drancy, and I find him to be a very friendly and charming person. His reputation as a critic of anti-Semitism and Islamism is fairly extensive, and he has been the target of a number of fatwas, including one that was issued by the Islamic State (Daesh). Because the Imam places a strong emphasis on both peace and open dialogue with his disciples, we have chosen to provide today's reward in recognition of these two core values. "

Very important discussion

Andy Vermaut:”They couldn't have asked for a better president at the Conference of Imams in France because he elevates Islam above Islamism and above any extremism and because he is a true supporter of what religion truly represents. In that regard, I agree with him that this should be the one of the legitimate versions of Islam; yet, who are we to pass judgment on other people's religious beliefs? I think that it is the obligation of Muslims worldwide to reject individuals within their religion who advocate violence and bigotry and to issue a fatwa denouncing such conduct in order to put a stop to this once and for all. In this sense, the imam has sparked a significant social problem that will generate a great lot of fuel for internal debate; but, I feel that the ideal course of action in any religion is to keep away of violence perpetrated in the name of a faith. This is my opinion. Because it would be disrespectful to all faiths, regardless of which faith is being used as an explanation, no one may ever use any religion as a justification for committing acts of violence under any circumstances. To answer your question, yes, it does make me extremely pleased that this guy has such a kind heart and the intestinal fortitude to have this discussion in such depth in France, Europe, and now all around the globe. You should read his book. The conclusion that we need to do get rid of Islamic extremism, which is disrespectful to Islam, in order to preserve an authentic version of Islam, is very powerful. I am overjoyed that this guy has the compassion as well as the intestinal fortitude to engage in this very important discussion. In this context, it is always an extra pleasure for me to collaborate with Manel Msalmi, the president of the European Association for Minorities, since she, too, works tirelessly every day to uphold the ideals that are espoused in this book. Therefor it is not surprising that she was asked to introduce the book here at this event today. I wholeheartedly endorse Hassen Chalghoumi's efforts and message for educating everyone in the (Islamic) globe.”

Profound respect

Andy Vermaut: "Yes, yes, yes. It is for me always a tremendous pleasure to meet Hassen Chalghoumi, provided that he really presents a hee good tale, since the title "Let's liberate Islam from Islamism" is something he genuinely wants to see come to fruition. This imam surely has a lot of guts. That's another reason I appreciate him so much. This is a debate not everyone dares to enter." Manel Msalmi asserts that Imam Hassen Chalghoumi believes without a doubt that secularism safeguards religions against extremism. Manel Msalmi:"In the meanwhile, Hassen Chalghoumi has grown to have a profound respect for the religious beliefs and practices of others. The Imam of Drancy is a staunch supporter of interfaith harmony and collaboration, and his words and actions reflect this. Throughout the whole of his work, Hassen Chalghouni offers his reflections and ideas on a wide range of subjects."