Beer Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2022-2027
Global Beer Market To Be Driven By The Increasing Popularity Of Beer Among The Millennials And Gen Z In The Forecast Period Of 2022-202730 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Beer Market Size Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global beer market, assessing the market based on its segments like product types, packaging, productions, alcoholic content, flavours, distribution channels, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Beer Market Size, Trends, Industry Report, Key Player, Major Segments, and Forecast
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2017-2027)
Historical Market Value (2020): USD 5 Billion
Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 0%
Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 709.9 billion
The increasing popularity of beer among the millennials and Gen Z, owing to the increasing clubbing and sporting activities, is driving the market growth. Over the forecast period, the increasing demand for beer for special occasions such as wedding, house parties, and anniversary, among others is anticipated to propel the market growth.
Moreover, the growing awareness pertaining to the benefits of consuming beer, which includes lower risk of heart disease, prevention of kidney stones, and lowered bad cholesterol. In terms of region, North America accounts for a significant share in the market owing to the strong foothold of popular beer brands in the United States of America.
Beer Industry Definition and Major Segments
Beer is defined as a fermented and carbonated alcoholic beverage which is obtained by extracting raw materials with water, boiling, and fermenting. Depending upon the recipe and brand, the volume of alcohol in a beer can range from 3% to 40%. Initially, beer was consumed widely in Europe and North America, but in the modern era, it is a popular drink across various continents.
On the basis of product type, the market can be segmented into:
Standard Lager
Premium Lager
Speciality Beer
Others
The market can be broadly categorised on the basis of packaging into:
Glass
PET Bottle
Metal Can
Others
Based on production, the market can be segmented into:
Macro-Brewery
Micro-Brewery
Others
By alcohol content, the market can be divided into:
High
Low
Alcohol Free
Based on flavour, the market has been bifurcated into:
Unflavoured
Flavoured
The significant distribution channels for beer include:
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
On-Trades
Speciality Stores
Convenience Stores
Others
The regional markets for beer include:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Beer Market Trends
The key trends in the beer market include the growing adoption of high-quality ingredient and advancements in the brewing techniques by the major beer producers across the world. Meanwhile, the growing R&D activities aimed towards producing innovative-flavoured beers are anticipated to spearhead the market growth in the coming years. Furthermore, the availability of beer of various brands on the online platforms, with the convenience of door-step-delivery, is gaining traction in the developed economies of the world.
Moreover, the growing westernisation, increasing disposable income, and rapid urbanisation in the emerging economies are some of the crucial driving trends in the market.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Anheuser-Busch InBev, Carlsberg Group, Heineken N.V., Sierra Nevada Brewing Co, United Breweries Ltd, and The Smirnoff Co., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
