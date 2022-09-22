Sky's The Limit Gives Away Highest Grant Amount On Record for August

The Institution Recaps a Banner Month For Entrepreneur Support And Funding

OAKLAND, Calif., Sep. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SkysTheLimit.org ("Sky's the Limit"), the digital community transforming the playing field for entrepreneurial success, celebrates finishing a banner month in August, delivering more entrepreneur mentorship, business resources, and grant funding than ever before.

As an organization centered around lifting up and supporting entrepreneurs, Sky's the Limit recognizes the many talents and gifts that all entrepreneurs bring to the table and welcomes everyone to join their free platform to connect with a community of like-minded entrepreneurs and receive mentorship, coaching and links to business resources and funding.

August was a busy month in terms of programming and initiatives. The organization's signature programming offers a combination of professional mentorship, business training and resources, and access to funding opportunities. Last month, grant opportunities were particularly abundant. The organization continually adds partner organizations, who tap into the platform to recruit their own employees to volunteer as mentors, making them feel rewarded by giving their time and developing the next generation of business leaders.

Consequently, Sky's the Limit was able to offer multiple grant and award opportunities, including the Sky's the Limit CVC Young Innovator Award and the organization's Bionic Award, named to lift up the eponymous business team working through Accenture Song. As a result, the organization gave away $41,000 last month alone.

SkysTheLimit.org is a non-profit organization whose platform connects under-represented entrepreneurs with volunteer business professionals for free one-on-one mentoring. Sky's the Limit's mission is to build a global community where all entrepreneurs and their allies can build meaningful relationships and grow together. The team also provides education and training opportunities to all members as well as monthly funding opportunities.

