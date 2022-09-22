Financial Trading Expert Akif Din Is Now Sharing His Expertise at 'Trading Mentor Online'

Trading Mentor

Trading expert Akif Din has become part of the Trading Mentor Online family. Through this e-learning platform, he is now sharing his expertise with the world

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a Level 5 Diploma in Professional Applied Financial Market Trading, Akif SH Din MSTA, CFTe is now part of the Trading Mentor Online (TMO) umbrella. Being a highly comprehensive and integrated online e-learning platform, TMO aims to bring in a highly diverse team of mentors from all across the world, each of whom brings something unique to the table. Akif Din is now offering his expertise through personalized appointments where students can get highly tailored trading knowledge and advice suitable to their unique problems as a trader. TMO is not only affordable but also highly flexible as students can book a time slot of their choice, from any geographical location in the world. The mentors at TMO are fully geared towards prioritizing the needs of each student while giving them the tools and techniques for sustainable trading success in all economic climates.

"If you are really serious about learning to trade, you should choose Akif. He will be there every time you need him, he has a lot of knowledge and is ready to answer every question that you have, excited to learn more with him! 100% recommended," wrote one student in a 5 star review on Akif Din's Trading Mentor Online profile. Another student added "Akif helped me build a robust trading plan and is always there when I need an answer to my questions. I am looking forward to keep on going under his guidance as he understands the in and out of the markets."

With more than five years in the field, Akif gets his trading expertise not just from his hands-on proprietary trading in the market, but also from his thorough institutional research. As a trading analyst, his curiosity to learn more and develop new and effective techniques is the driving force behind his extensive research work. His research continues to evolve and grow, thus offering important industry knowledge, statistics and trend forecasts too high profile clients at all stages of the trading supply chain, be it, sellers or buyers. His research is currently being utilized by top banks, global macro hedge funds, asset managers, renowned traders, and more. In an effort to increase his outreach and encourage more budding traders to solicit his help, Akif is now offering a free 15 minute consultation to anyone who applies through the TMO website. This can be an ideal opportunity for interested people to develop rapport with Akif before signing up for a longer session.

A media representative for Akif Din made an official press statement to discuss his experience and his trading philosophy "Akif Din is known by many for his unique insight and perspective on the trading world. His institutional research gives him leverage above others to make highly informed decisions using precise statistics and unique data that others might not have access to. His key areas of expertise include Forex, Commodities, Equities, Mindset, Psychology, and more. With his work at TMO, he aims to help students accelerate their trading success, increase their profit and eliminate their limiting beliefs as a trader. With an aim to make his teaching as comprehensive as possible, Akif is passionate about creating highly valuable educational resources that will nurture new generations of traders to come."

More details about Trading Mentor Online and Akif Din can be seen on his official TMO profile page at https://www.tradingmentor.online/mentors/forex-trading-mentorship-akif-sh-din-msta-cfte/.

