Building Knowledge, Brick by Brick

Most students at the University of Maryland probably don’t consider what went into creating the campus’s iconic red brick buildings. But for one afternoon each fall, that afterthought becomes an assignment as fledgling architects sling mud and level rows of brick.

Brick Day is a crash course in the highly skilled art of bricklaying, where students swap T-squares for trowels to build an 11-foot wall in the Architecture Building’s cavernous Great Space. A program tradition that draws throngs of spectators each year, it’s also a tangible connection between the designs students conceive on paper and the craft that brings them to life.

“We want the students to understand not just how to make something look good but how to make it actually work,” said architecture Lecturer Marcus Cross M.Arch. ’05. “Sometimes t­­­­­he best way to do that is to do things with your hands.”

After a short tutorial Monday on the materials and methods of brick and block construction, students tentatively grabbed a brick and slathered a short end with a viscous mortar, which has the look and feel of expired hummus. Contorting and pivoting between a wheelbarrow and the wall, they tried to replicate the intricate choreography of the master masons at Rockville-based Potomac Valley Brick and Supply (PVB), the event’s longtime sponsor.