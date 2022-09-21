Church of Scientology in Rome hosted the wedding of an Ethiopian Orthodox couple

Ethiopian wedding at Scientology Church in Rome

The two newlyweds from Ethiopia crowned their dream, guests of Scientology's Rome headquarters

ROME, ITALY, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rome, On Sunday 4, the Church of Scientology in Rome hosted the wedding celebration of Tariku and Senayit Haile, celebrated according to the rite of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church.

The Church of Scientology of Rome welcomed with great pleasure the request of the two young newlyweds to be able to crown their dream of love with the celebration of their marriage in the premises the Church has in Rome and then their community gathered for this happy occasion.

"It was also a day of great joy for our community," said Elena Martini, spokesperson for the Church of Scientology in Rome. "In accordance with the spirit of brotherhood that makes us feel close to all human beings, without distinction of race, sex or religious faith, we shared the joy of this important moment in the lives of the two newlyweds to whom we wish much happiness."

Scientologists and Churches of Scientology, have a long tradition with helping different religions and churches with their projects and even gifting the use of the premises so that different religions could perform their rites within the Church of Scientology. It is therefore no surprise for those know the scientologists, that Tariku and Senayit Haile said their 'yes' according to the Orthodox rite, celebrated in the auditorium of Scientology in Rome. The ceremony began with traditional Ethiopian songs until five priests from the Church of Ethiopia consecrated the union of the two young people.

"The greatest joy of my life is this wedding day," said groom Tariku. "I thank the Church of Scientology for the great hospitality. This day has been given to me by the Holy Abune Gebre Menfes Kidus."

Inspired by the principles dictated by the religion's founder, L. Ron Hubbard, all Scientology churches are places of worship where believers can attain truth and spiritual salvation, and meeting places where people of all faiths, as well as non-believers, can come together to plan activities that will be of practical help to the community. Witnessing this is Ivan Arjona, European representative for Scientology who said that “for example, in other countries like Belgium, different Christian communities from Pakistan, and even an Orthodox Church, have been performing their religious services in Scientology premises”.

The Scientology religion was founded by author and philosopher L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in Los Angeles in 1954 and the religion has expanded to more than 11,000 Churches, Missions and affiliated groups, with millions of members in 167 countries. The recognition of Scientology as a religion continues to grow every year be it by accessing the registry of religious entities, administrative and judicial decisions, and other, having the last one been in the Netherlands, where the Tax Office has just recognize that Scientology and its religious activities, are of Public Benefit (ANBI).