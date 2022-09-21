Submit Release
Carper Calls for Bipartisan Kigali Ratification on Senate Floor

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, today spoke on the Senate floor urging his colleagues to ratify the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol, a global treaty to phase down hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs).

Carper is the original sponsor of the bipartisan American Innovation and Manufacturing (AIM) Act with Senator John Kennedy (R-La.). Enacted in 2020, the AIM Act domestically phases down HFCs under the same timeline as the Kigali Amendment.

“Ratifying Kigali will also build on our bipartisan success in the AIM Act by allowing the federal government to better protect U.S. companies from illegal dumping and smuggling of HFCs into our country from adversaries like China,” said Senator Carper. ”Kigali ratification will ensure U.S. companies continue to have access to international markets so that modern, efficient, economical air conditioners and refrigerators across the world will be stamped ‘Made in America,’ not ‘Made in China.’”

He continued, “We, the United States Senate, have an opportunity to make that vision a reality: to build on the decades-long, bipartisan record of success from the Montreal Protocol to the passage of the AIM Act a couple of years ago; to show our nation and to show the world, yet another time, that bipartisan solutions are lasting solutions.”

