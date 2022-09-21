Annual Super Sand Sports Show Returns to Southern California with Dynamic Three-Day Expo
Largest dune and dirt sports expo features industry's top manufacturers.COSTA MESA, CA, USA, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hundreds of exhibitors welcomed thousands of enthusiasts across the Orange County (OC) Fair & Event Center’s sprawling grounds this past weekend. Uniquely, the OC Event Center is comprised of several buildings and unique key areas which created the ultimate exploration for 4x4 sand and dune enthusiasts.
Exhibitors at the Super Sand Sports Show included key manufacturers of 4-wheelers: Polaris, Kawasaki, and Yamaha. The expo also included the industry’s biggest parts and accessories manufacturers: Maxxis Tires, Fox Racing, King Shocks, BF Goodrich Tires, Nitto Tire, and Kicker. Major dealers and aftermarket parts specialists also had a large presence including: RideNow Powersports, Rocky Mountain ATV/MC, and 4 Wheel Parts.
Touted as “The World’s Biggest Sand Sports Expo”, the event was filled with heart thumping music as row after row of featured custom Sand Rails, UTVs, ATVs, and Side x Sides captivated onlookers. Exhibitor Funco incorporated high horsepower, ultra-customized sand rails that were outfitted with the latest technology and comfort while being equipped to take on the most extreme dunes adventure.
Speaking with RideNow SoCal’s manager, Ryan Boyd, he explained how the company was excited to highlight their passion for helping their customers day in and day out. The RideNow team was enthused to share their knowledge for all their latest 4-wheelers. Taking up an entire pavilion, RideNow showed their strength in inventory while offering the latest and most popular vehicles. Beyond the diverse selection of aftermarket parts for dune and dirt vehicles, tools and equipment also play an important role. From trailers and ramps to toolboxes such as Boxo, and Mac’s Custom Tie Downs, taking care of the vehicles in the garage and while traveling on the road is a necessity.
The Super Sand Sports Show has the support of the key companies in the 4-wheel market. In their 23rd year of the show, they premiered as the largest show and have remained dominant on the dune and dirt sports expo scene.
