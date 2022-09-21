Re: Lane closure - Route 78 Swanton

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

VT Dept of Motor Vehicles



News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT Route 78 in Swanton in the area of Louie's Landing will be closed down to one lane due to a commercial vehicle crash. DMV inspectors are on scene evaluating and assisting in the removal of the vehicle from the roadway.





This incident is expected to last for an unknown amount of time. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.