GigNet Announces Agreement to Provide High-Speed Broadband to Caribbean College Cancun

GigNet's Digital Infrastructure Enhances Academic Achievement and Prepares Students to Participate in the Connected Future

GigNet, a Digital Infrastructure company with an extensive regional fiber optic broadband network from Costa Mujeres, North of Cancun, through the Hotel Zone of Tulum, announced today it is providing advanced broadband for high-speed Internet to Caribbean College, a privately-operated educational institution in Cancun, Mexico. Caribbean College provides academic instruction for children in primary grades and pre-K, with a focus on implementing individual strategies that allow students to achieve excellence through teaching skills required by 21st Century learners in close collaboration with the teaching team and parents.

Ms. Patricia Gonzalez, Director of Caribbean College, said, "I am grateful we are connected to the GigNet network. This has given us the possibility to expand our academic curriculum since teachers in the classroom require a powerful and effective Internet connection. It is now part of education to be able to use digital tools in our academic setting, and they are also important for administration, security, and operation of our school."

Caribbean College operates under a guiding philosophy of promoting a deep knowledge of the human being, educated in values, with unique intellectual characteristics that are cultivated by collaborative educational programs that include academics, the arts, athletics, and social engagement. The school's vision is to educate students to participate actively and responsibly in a globalized world by offering innovative programs that will enable students to live a connected life that integrates knowledge, honesty, respect, and commitment. For more information visit http://caribbeancollege.edu.mx/

Mark Carney, OBE and President of GigNet Mexico, stated, "The next generation of young people will not only inhabit a digital world, but they will also be instrumental in shaping the future of Mexico and the planet. High-speed broadband is an absolute requirement for students of all ages, from Kindergarten through higher education, and GigNet is immensely proud to enable the teachers and staff of Caribbean College to connect these young students to educational resources from around the world. Fiber-optic broadband is changing the way we live, work, and learn. Caribbean College understands the benefits of digital transformation and 'smart schools' for education, and GigNet is certain that our fiber optic investment in the region is playing a key role in the future of the State of Quintana Roo."

GigNet is the Mexican Caribbean brand of GigNet, Inc., a U.S. based international Digital Infrastructure company specializing in Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) and Fiber-to-the-Premises (FTTP) for enterprise customers including hotels, resorts, retailers, offices, large commercial operations, governmental offices, and medical and educational facilities, as well as fiber-optic transport services for mobile phone operators in the region. Through its Mexico operating subsidiaries, GigNet, S.A. de C.V., and Sanalto Redes Peninsular, S.A.P.I. de C.V., the Company is a fully licensed telecommunications provider in Mexico. GigNet is actively adding customers to its extensive regional broadband network in the Mexican Caribbean, one of the largest and fastest growing tourism and new residential development destinations in the world, with over 25 million annual airport visitors. GigNet is a leader in the Digital Transformation of the region.

