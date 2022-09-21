Media Advisory - Parliamentary Secretary Naqvi to make a funding announcement to enhance search and rescue technology in Canada

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join Yasir Naqvi, Parliamentary Secretary to the President of the Queen's Privy Council and Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Member of Parliament for Ottawa Centre, for a funding announcement under the Search and Rescue New Initiatives Fund. The funding will support the development and implementation of a shared incident command system software solution for ground search and rescue volunteers and employees across the country.

Following the press conference, Parliamentary Secretary Naqvi will take questions from the media.

Date

Thursday, September 22, 2022

Time

11:00 a.m. EDT

Location

Vincent Massey Park (Bandstand)

The northwest corner of Riverside Drive and Heron Road intersection

Ottawa, Ontario

Media representatives who wish to attend the event must arrive at least 15 minutes in advance to sign in and present photo ID and credentials.

Media and guests are asked to respect local physical distancing local guidelines. Participants may be required to share their name and phone number for possible contact tracing. Wearing a mask is recommended, especially when not able to maintain physical distance.

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada