Way Back Home: Revisiting Cuban Roots
A true account of an accomplished architect who goes back to his motherland in search of lost childhood memories, closure, and peace of mind.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life is made of unforeseen circumstances. One move can totally change the direction of anyone’s life—the bonds made with loved ones, and experiences encountered along the way. This is the story of Mario Cartaya, author of Journey Back into the Vault: In Search of My Faded Cuban Childhood Footprints, and his quest to mend the frayed tapestry of his life.
Mario and his family did not move to the United States by choice. They were forced to flee their country of birth as a result of the imposition of Fidel Castro’s regime in Cuba—causing a permanent forced separation from their loved ones, friends, and home. The book’s narrative invites readers to travel back in time with Mario as he returns to Cuba in search of the long forgotten memories of the first nine years of his life. Get ready to delve into his subconscious ‘vault’ and rekindle the memories of a lifetime.
David Allen of the Pacific Book Review encourages the readers to read this book as he says “This is an ambitious and very effective book. Along with the terrific photos and charming anecdotes, we see present-day Cuba from the sometimes-bitter perspective of those who had to flee.” Truly, this tale is not based on imaginary scenarios but on real-life situations that have happened in the past and are still very much happening at present to some people.
This is a book that will take you all the way to Cuba and unlock the hidden and forgotten pieces of memoirs of displaced Cuban child’s life. Make sure to secure a copy of this book on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other leading digital book platforms.
