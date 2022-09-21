Infection Control Market - Revenue USD $38.61 Billion by 2028

Infectious diseases and disorders are mainly caused by pathogenic microorganisms, such as viruses, and parasites or fungi bacteria.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global infection control market was valued at $32,613.75 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $38,616.77 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 3.0% from 2021 to 2028. Infectious diseases are caused by microorganisms such as viruses, bacteria, parasites, or fungi. Infection can be classified into various types, which include hospital acquired infections (HAIs), ear infections, eye infections, lung & respiratory infections, skin infections, common childhood infections, sexually transmitted infections, and stomach & intestinal infections. These infections can be controlled through a number of products such as sterilization, cleaning & disinfection products, protective barriers, and endoscope reprocessing products. Protective barrier products include surgical gowns, face masks, coveralls, and others.

Many microorganisms such as fungi, virus, and bacteria are the pathogenic agents for infections. Infections are majorly transmitted through hands, inhalation, ingestion, and equipment. Different types of infections affecting body including hospital acquired infections (HAIs), common childhood infections, stomach & intestinal infections, skin infections, lung & respiratory infections, eye infections, ear infections, and sexually transmitted infections (STDs). The hands of patients can carry microbes to other body sites, equipment, and healthcare staff. Therefore, infection control is concerned with preventing and controlling health care associated infections and sterilization technique is a major component of invasive surgical procedure.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders -

• The report provides quantitative analysis of market segments, current trends, strategies and potential of infection control market research to identify potential infection control market opportunities in genetics.

• In-depth analysis of this sector helps identify current market opportunities.

• Market analysis and information related to key drivers, restraints and opportunities are provided. • Porter's Five Forces Analysis identifies the capabilities of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profitable business decisions and strengthen the network of buyers.

• The largest countries in each region are listed according to their contribution to the global market.

• Focusing on market players makes benchmarking easier and provides a clear understanding of the current market situation.

• The report includes regional and global infection control market analysis, key players, market segments, application areas and Market growth strategies.

The factors such as increase in incidences of hospital-acquired infections, surge in number of surgical procedures, growing medical device reprocessing industry, and rise in incidence of chronic diseases associated with surge in geriatric population are expected to drive the growth of the infection control market. Moreover, adoption of new technologies with advancements in the technology of infection control devices further boosts the growth of the market. However, adverse effects of chemical disinfectants and concerns regarding the safety of reprocessed instruments are expected to restrain the growth of the infection control market.

In 2020, North America accounted for the major share in the infection control market, owing to rise in adoption of sterilization and disinfection products along with contract sterilization services, increase in need for infection control to minimize the prevalence of HAIs, and surge in the geriatric population act as the key drivers of the market in this region. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, owing to increase in awareness related to personal hygiene, rise in number of surgical procedures, availability of trained medical professionals, and supportive reimbursement policies in the healthcare system.

The infection control market is expected to witness a significant growth in the coming years. This market has gained interest of the healthcare and medical sectors owing to increased prevalence of hypertension throughout the globe. Furthermore, the global infection control market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region. leading market players have been introducing various strategies to help enterprises move their on-premise models to on-demand models.

