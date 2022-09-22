Romance Book Warms Hearts Through Riveting Story
Live the Feeling of Love in Claudette King-Welcome’s “Lucky to be Loved”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What does love feel like? For many people, they use the power senses to create a description. But the truth is, there is nothing that perfectly describes the beauty of love and being in love.
Author Claudette King-Welcome’s depiction of love in her new novel “Lucky To Be Loved: The Sequel to Connections” is spot-on. It gives readers a very deep connection to the characters through words that truly make you feel its realness. Readers “feel the feelings” of the characters in a beautifully-written story that is both riveting and gripping.
According to Claudette, “Lucky to Be Loved: The Sequel to Connections” is a work of fiction, created as the sequel to her other book, "Connections," which is also a work of fiction. “Despite our differences in ideologies and interests, our fate, which has been individually curated and given to the universe for our personal experience and information, has proven to be the mastermind of our brief encounter with life,” Claudette says.
“In our everyday life of trying to coexist with people from all walks of life, I have learned that love is always in plain sight and always in abundance. With that said, so are hate, envy and prejudice,” Claudette continues.
“Lucky to Be Loved: The Sequel to Connections” according to Claudette, creates a cast of unforgettable characters and a thoughtfully compiled narrative where the readers can grasp the phenomenon and the sufficiency of forgiveness.
The book is awe-inspiring, funny, and thought provoking by way of its unimaginable twists of fate and the power of the unknown.
Claudette was born in Jamaica and graduated from the Anita Priest School of Interior Design in Miami, Florida.
Claudette spent many years as a successful design consultant before she began to pursue her career in writing. Over the years, her writings have become an inspiration to readers across the globe. She offers extraordinary spiritual insights and encouragement to help others experience the power of forgiveness through "self love" — a clear path to restoration and a more abundant life.
Other books she wrote were, “Connections”, “Love Made Well” - Trilogy to “Lucky to be Loved: The Sequel to Connections”. She also wrote “When Women Become Little Girls”, “Becoming a Man With More Nuts Than Bolts in Your Toolbox”, and “Paper Thoughts”, a wonderful collection of poems.
King-Welcome resides in Florida with her husband and children.
