Windtree to Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- WARRINGTON, Pa., Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqCM: WINT), a biotechnology company focused on advancing multiple late-stage interventions for acute cardiovascular disorders, today announced that Craig Fraser, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview and will be available for in-person 1x1 meetings at the upcoming Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference taking place at the Sofitel Hotel in New York, NY on September 29, 2022.

Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference 
Format: Company presentation and 1x1 investor meetings
Date: Thursday, September 29, 2022
Time: 4:00 p.m. ET
Location: Sofitel Hotel, New York, NY
Webcast Link: Click Here

To schedule a meeting with the Company, please contact your Ladenburg Thalmann representative.

A live webcast and replay will also be available under the Events section of the Company’s Investor relation website (https://ir.windtreetx.com/events).

About Windtree Therapeutics
Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. is advancing multiple late-stage interventions for acute cardiovascular disorders to treat patients in moments of crisis. Using new scientific and clinical approaches, Windtree is developing a multi-asset franchise anchored around compounds with an ability to activate SERCA2a, with lead candidate, istaroxime, being developed as a first-in-class treatment for acute heart failure and for early cardiogenic shock. Windtree’s heart failure platform includes follow-on oral pre-clinical SERCA2a activator assets as well. Included in Windtree’s portfolio is rostafuroxin, a novel precision drug product targeting hypertensive patients with certain genetic profiles.

Contact Information:
Monique Kosse
LifeSci Advisors
212.915.3820 or monique@lifesciadvisors.com

Media contact:
Katie Larch / Robert Flamm, Ph.D.
Burns McClellan, Inc.
klarch@burnsmc.com / rflamm@burnsmc.com


Primary Logo

Windtree to Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference

