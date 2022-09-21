Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,886 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 249,827 in the last 365 days.

ALX Oncology to Participate in the Cantor Oncology, Hematology & HemeOnc Conference

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., (“ALX Oncology”) (Nasdaq: ALXO) a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing therapies that block the CD47 checkpoint pathway, today announced that Jaume Pons, Ph.D., Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a panel and investor meetings at the Cantor Oncology, Hematology & HemeOnc Conference on Wednesday, September 28 in New York.

Format: Moderated panel with analysts, Li Watsek & Brandon Folkes
Panel: “Building Combinations: What are the Novel Ideas?”
Date: Wednesday, September 28
Time: 10:40 AM Eastern Time
Location: New York, NY

Dr. Pons and Mr. Peter Garcia, CFO of ALX Oncology, will be hosting one-on-one meetings during the conference. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with the ALX Oncology management team, please contact your Cantor conference representative.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology is a publicly traded, clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on helping patients fight cancer by developing therapies that block the CD47 checkpoint pathway and bridge the innate and adaptive immune system. ALX Oncology’s lead product candidate, evorpacept, is a next generation CD47 blocking therapeutic that combines a high-affinity CD47 binding domain with an inactivated, proprietary Fc domain. Evorpacept has demonstrated promising clinical responses across a range of hematologic and solid malignancies in combination with a number of leading anti-cancer agents. ALX Oncology intends to continue clinical development of evorpacept for the treatment of multiple solid tumor indications and hematologic malignancies.


Investor Contact:

Peter Garcia
Chief Financial Officer, ALX Oncology
(650) 466-7125 Ext. 113
peter@alxoncology.com

Argot Partners
(212) 600-1902
alxoncology@argotpartners.com

Media Contact:

Karen Sharma
MacDougall
(781) 235-3060
alx@macbiocom.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

ALX Oncology to Participate in the Cantor Oncology, Hematology & HemeOnc Conference

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.