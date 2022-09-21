Mario Cartaya’s story of retracing his Cuban Roots
A young lad that immigrated from his home revisits after 56 long yearsTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nothing is more satisfying than embracing one’s roots and identity. To be able to go back in time is truly impossible, yet for some, revisiting a long-forgotten past is the only path towards mending the frayed tapestry of their lives and attaining the enlightenment, reconciliation, and inner peace they seek. Mario Cartaya, author of Journey Back into the Vault: In Search of My Faded Cuban Childhood Footprints, was born in Cuba. In 1960, however, at the tender age of nine, he immigrated to the United States with his family—a result of the imposition of Fidel Castro’s communist regime. Young Mario had no clue that the next time he would revisit his country of birth would be 56 years later.
This is a real-life tale of how Mario, now a prominent American architect, returned to Cuba seeking to retrace his faded Cuban childhood footprints in order to reclaim his long-forgotten childhood memories. His story will give you a blast from the past, journeying from one timeline to another. Mario has written this book in the most personal yet relatable way, able to connect in the minds and hearts of the readers. Vivid images of the author’s Cuban childhood delightfully unfold one at a time as layers of love and beauty continuously returning the once tattered memories of his life.
Vic of Amazon leaves a nice review for this book. “This book is written in a manner that one feels as though they are walking beside the author as he travels to his childhood homes and parks and beaches of his memories in Cuba. It is funny as well as emotional and full of pleasant surprises along the way.”
