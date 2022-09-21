Submit Release
Humanitarian Assistance for Mexico and Central America

The United States is providing nearly $200 million in additional humanitarian assistance through international organizations and NGO partners in Mexico and Central America, bringing our total humanitarian assistance for the region since FY 2018 to more than $594 million.

Our assistance will support the humanitarian and protection needs of refugees, asylum seekers, internally displaced persons, stateless persons, and vulnerable migrants in Mexico and Central America, as well as continuing efforts through international organization and NGO partners to assist governments by providing an array of support across the region.

