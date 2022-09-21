Kansas City Scientology Church Forwards Message of International Day of Peace

Church of Scientology of Kansas City

End Racism: Build Peace. This was the theme of the International Day of Peace forum at the Church of Scientology Kansas City.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- September 21 is International Day of Peace. And this year’s theme is “End Racism. Build Peace.” The Church of Scientology of Kansas City brought the community together September 17 to discuss how to forward this message and create positive change.

One thing all speakers agreed on is that racism and other forms of discrimination breed violence and make peace impossible. They also believe the focus must be on our youth: To educate them and provide needed services so they can better themselves and create a positive future for themselves and their communities.

Sheoni Givens, President of the C.O.R.E. Syndicate, believes in working together to create greater impact. “Peace comes at a price,” she said. “The price of your time, your commitment, and your passion.”

In her presentation, Alisha Ogden, Multicultural Coordinator of Missouri Parents Act, described services available to assist families whose children may otherwise be marginalized because of disabilities.

Rev. Melvin Fernandez of World Harvest Ministries said, “Children are our decision-makers and shot-callers. Let’s teach them right.”

Everyone was on board about finding ways to help educate and encourage more inclusion and responsibility.

“Unless people understand their rights and the importance of standing up for the rights of others, we will continue to have strife and war,” said Emma Sims, social reform officer of the Church of Scientology Kansas City. “We can each start by applying these rights to others, in our families, neighborhoods, and everywhere. And by making sure people understand these rights, we can support peace and work toward ending all forms of discrimination.”

The Church of Scientology and Scientologists support United for Human Rights and its program for young people, Youth For Human Rights, making it possible to provide human rights educational materials free of charge to anyone wishing to raise awareness of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

The Church of Scientology Kansas City is an Ideal Scientology Organization dedicated in November 2019 by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige. The Church works extensively with other religions, nonprofits and officials on programs to uplift and benefit the community. Its outreach activities are featured in a series of videos on an interactive timeline on the Scientology website.

