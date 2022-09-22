Fundamentals+Perspectives: World Interaction Design Day 2022
This 27 September, World Interaction Design Day (IxDD) will be a global dialogue on interaction design and its ability to improve the human condition.BEAVERTON, OREGON, UNITED STATES , September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This 27 September, World Interaction Design Day (IxDD) will convene a global dialogue on interaction design and its ability to improve the human condition. After two years as a digital-first gathering, IxDD returns to its original format of local meetups hosted around the globe —both in person and online.
Presented by the Interaction Design Association, with the support of Adobe, 2022 marks IxDD's fifth edition—bringing together the global design community around the theme Fundamentals and Perspectives. Design is at an inflection point—while the practice matures, global contexts continue to shift—what are the essentials of good practice now and what does the future before us hold?
Through local events, IxDD will reflect on designers' experiences, and how interactions are being shaped as they navigate what comes next, with the goal of forging a better future for all.
What are the fundamentals, and what future do we envision
The last few years have opened doors for interaction design to change how we work, connect, and live. World Interaction Design Day examines the fundamentals of interaction design practice today and offers perspectives on how the nature of work is changing.
IxDD aims to have a positive, long-lasting impact by facilitating activities supporting dialogue and outcomes. With topics ranging from designing for Web3, to AI and Neuroscience, through how to land that entry-level job, the meetups offer something for all levels of interest.
How to participate
World Interaction Design Day is made up of in-person and online events. A global map on the IxDD website allows you to save events to your calendar or register directly for the one you want to attend.
Join the celebration
Join on 27 September as the interaction design community comes together to explore these topics and offer perspectives on our future.
