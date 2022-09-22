TransLogic Announces Brad Mortel to Lead Systems and Quality
Swisslog Healthcare provides integrated medication supply chain solutions to hospitals and health systems assisting providers in treating patients.
This opportunity to truly partner with both our engineering and product development teams means I can build on that commitment and raise the bar for the organization even higher.”BROOMFIELD, COLORADO, USA, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swisslog Healthcare, a leading supplier in healthcare technology combining pharmacy and transport automation, has appointed Brad Mortel to the position of vice president of Systems and Quality for TransLogic – a role that will lead to enhancements for customers in ways that continue to add value. The newly created role is part of a broader plan to focus on enhancing engineering and ongoing quality. Mortel will report directly to Cory Kwarta, CEO of TransLogic, a division of Swisslog Healthcare.
— Brad Mortel
As the vice president of Systems and Quality, Mortel will lead and champion quality improvement initiatives that significantly impact TransLogic customer satisfaction, brand reputation and financial performance. He will guide team efforts to develop measurement tools that identify organizational improvements as well as standardize processes to improve product reliability.
“Brad has made exceptional contributions to our organization throughout the past seven years, and we know he’ll continue to deliver the same outstanding leadership and drive for the success he always has,” says Cory Kwarta, CEO of TransLogic, a division of Swisslog Healthcare. “His experience and expertise will help push our product engineering, which will result in even better solutions for our customers.”
“I have always been committed to quality. This opportunity to truly partner with both our engineering and product development teams means I can build on that commitment and raise the bar for the organization even higher,” says Brad Mortel, vice president of Systems and Quality.
Since joining the company as a senior quality engineer in 2015 where he developed and executed hardware test plans for new product introductions, Mortel has continued to make an impact as he advanced to manager then director of quality assurance for the company. Mortel has been a key contributor to carrier reshoring (transfers from China to the U.S.); has been responsible for all Underwriters’ Laboratories (UL) product safety compliance; has tracked and led a continuing effort to reduce total warrant cost by more than 50%; and currently heads North American product compliance for the KUKA Group, the parent company of Swisslog Healthcare.
Mortel’s expertise comes from previously supporting complex manufacturing environments, including the medical device and aerospace sectors. He served as senior process engineer at EndoShape, senior manufacturing engineer at Lake Region and manufacturing engineer III for Accellent, Inc. As a graduate of both University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) and Purdue University, Mortel also brings a data-driven, strong statistical approach to problem-solving.
About Swisslog Healthcare
Swisslog Healthcare provides integrated medication supply chain solutions to hospitals and health systems assisting providers in treating patients across the continuum of care. Integrating transport and pharmacy automation, value-added services, and intelligent software, Swisslog Healthcare enables healthcare providers to respond to the needs of their patients quickly and with greater accuracy. The company minimizes many sources of operational waste, so providers achieve higher levels of productivity to impact the well-being of patients in positive ways. For more information, visit www.swisslog-healthcare.com
Swisslog Healthcare is a member of the KUKA Group, a leading global supplier of intelligent automation solutions. For more information, visit www.kuka.com.
Lysa Fitzhugh
10 to 1 PR
+1 480-468-3349
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn