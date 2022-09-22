Felix Nater, CSC, President & Owner Nater Associates, Discusses Workplace Violence Prevention & Security Best Practices

Felix Nater, President and Owner, Nater Associates, Ltd. 1-704-784-0260 www.SecuritySolutionsWatch.com

Mr. Nater also discusses his coaching and mentoring activities and his new book.

We are honored to chat today with Felix Nater, President and Owner of Nater Associates, about workplace violence prevention, security, best practices, coaching, mentoring and his new book.” — Martin Eli, Publisher

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thank you for joining us again today, Felix. We understand that you are about to publish a new book. Please tell us more about what motivated you to write this book and what are the key takeaways you would like readers to have from reading it.

Felix P. Nater: Thank you for giving me the opportunity to plug our upcoming book, which is titled “Combating Workplace Violence: Creating and Maintaining Safe Work Environments" by co-authors David Van Fleet, Ph.D., Ella W. Van Fleet and Felix P. Nater, CSC. It is currently with the publisher as we speak going through that process. It was never an aspiration, goal or dream of mine to write a book. I never considered myself an authority only someone with an insightful appreciation for the work involved in workplace violence prevention. Along the way David and I connected through LinkedIn and Twitter and as a result our mutual interest in aspects of workplace violence and workplace violence prevention quickly became business associates. David and his wife, Ella W. Van Fleet had written several books including my favorites – The Violence Volcano: Reducing the Threat of Workplace Violence and Workplace Survival: Deal with Bad Bosses, Bad Workers, Bad Jobs. Last year out of the shear curiosity, I asked David and Ella for their professional opinions of an eBook I had self published for my clients, prospects, influential associates as a marketing tool. I was astounded to get their vote of approval - the rest is history. In terms of key takeaways, we recognized that while numerous books, articles, workshops, and seminars suggested that workplace violence was a real and present threat to the workplace, virtually all that advice has come from psychologists, physicians, and such. What was lacking is advice from those who know, and understand management and organizations -- advice that would not only reduce the threat of workplace violence but advice that, if followed, would also enable organizations to develop potential competitive advantages in terms of their personnel and productivity. Additionally, we believe since the prevention of workplace violence requires an organizational commitment and investment, everyone in the organization--especially executives and other managerial personnel--needs to act to reduce the threat of workplace violence. This book is the first to offer advice and information from a managerial point of view by active consultants who have spent their careers actively engaged in the practice, teaching, research, and consulting on management and organizations. This book is a practical guide for developing policies, plans, and programs to deal with violence prevention.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Congratulations on the growing popularity of your thoughtful and most beneficial WORKPLACE VIOLENCE PREVENTION SECURITY TIPS feature on Twitter. Please tell us more.

Felix P. Nater: The idea of the Workplace Violence Prevention Security Tips was designed as a way of sharing my experiences with my audience in small bits of advice as a way of building credibility and reputation by thinking differently on the topic. Please visit me on Twitter here http://twitter.com/FelixNater

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: It’s quite impressive Felix, that you have such a large social network following, with 22,000 FOLLOWERS on Twitter, for example. In addition to your unique security expertise and workplace violence experience, you have obviously mastered the business development skills to grow such an influential network. Do you provide mentoring to other security consultants?

Felix P. Nater: Yes, I do. As part of my 2022 goals and objectives, I have included offering coaching and mentoring services for security consultants who are either in a startup capacity and who might be interested in a formal coaching program involving business development, business acquisition, marketing and consulting advisory support. Such a program would be structured to run about 3 to 6 months depending on circumstances for a modest fee. Interested consultants can feel free to contact me at 704-784-0260.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: What about your mentoring and consulting with senior executives at large corporate enterprises?

Felix P. Nater: While I have not considered a formalize mentoring and consulting program for senior executives beyond any existing client projects, mentoring and coaching routinely takes places as part of our consulting arrangements. Such services involve around providing high-level advice, assisting in the development of policy, plans, procedures and training during the project’s life. Following the project these executives know they have access to me in the form of questions and issues around technical assistance, guidance in support of the organization’s workplace violence prevention program, workplace security, emergency preparedness, crisis management, and business interruption before, during and after an emergency. In short, once Nater Associates, Ltd. completes a project, clients know they can access my services as part of the original project.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Thank you for joining us again today, Felix. Any other topics you would like to cover today?

Felix P. Nater: Just one, called, TAKE YOUR TRAINING TO THE NEXT LEVEL via an eLearning Custom Video Security Training Software. It is a customized approach that connects the training to the employee through the organization’s policy, strategy, brand and culture. To make the learning platform unique photos are taken of actual Client’s working environments. Training content is uniquely designed for the client’s needs using professional actors and their voices. Branding includes the client’s verbiage, vernacular and visuals. What differentiates this service is that the training content sits on the client’s Learning Management System with capabilities designed to push out specific modules as desired and when desired. Each module has testing tools and technology that engages with the employee. Here is a sample marketing link to the Workplace Violence Prevention Demo - https://360.articulate.com/review/content/c77de140-7492-4a26-8ca6-2f78eb3d9b90/review

